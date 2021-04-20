Integrations With Insight: vAuto & VAN

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Used car sales have increased substantially over the past 18 months, representing a significant profit opportunity for auto dealers amidst shrinking inventory and margins in new car sales. But many dealerships, lacking an alternate inventory sourcing channel are missing an important opportunity with private sellers in their market.

The new integration between VAN and vAuto streamlines dealer inventory management with unmatched insight into vehicle demand and alternate sourcing opportunities, helping dealers appraise cars competitively and acquire vehicles quickly.