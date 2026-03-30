Integrative Ear, Nose & Throat Expands to Lindenhurst, Bringing Advanced, Minimally Invasive ENT Care to South Shore Long Island

Integrative Ear Nose & Throat, the Long Island practice of Dr. Michael S. Cohen, will soon open a third location at 100 E. Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, NY. The new South Shore office expands the practice's reach across Nassau and Suffolk County, bringing expert, holistic ENT care closer to more Long Island patients.

LINDENHURST, N.Y., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With chronic sinus and nasal conditions affecting millions of Americans each year, demand for effective, minimally invasive ENT care continues to grow. Integrative Ear, Nose & Throat, the Long Island-based practice of board-certified otolaryngologist Dr. Michael S. Cohen, announced the upcoming opening of a new location at 100 E. Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, New York

Integrative Ear Nose & Throat

The expansion marks the practice's third office, joining established locations in Syosset and Port Jefferson Station, and extends access to advanced, patient-centered ENT care across South Shore Long Island.

The Lindenhurst office will offer a full range of ear, nose, and throat services, including minimally invasive sinus procedures, balloon sinuplasty, treatment of chronic rhinitis and nasal obstruction, sleep apnea management, pediatric ENT care, and comprehensive evaluation of ear and hearing disorders. The practice is known for its disciplined approach to diagnosis and emphasis on conservative, evidence-based treatment—often reducing the need for long-term medications or unnecessary procedures.

Integrative ENT is distinguished by its combination of traditional otolaryngology with a broader, integrative clinical strategy. Care plans may incorporate lifestyle, environmental, and non-surgical interventions when appropriate, while maintaining access to advanced procedural solutions when needed. The practice utilizes technologies such as the Stryker Scopis Target Guided Surgery (TGS) Navigation System, offering a level of real-time surgical precision not widely available in community-based ENT settings.

Dr. Cohen is one of the highest-volume providers of RhinAer® treatments on Long Island, reflecting deep experience in the non-surgical management of chronic rhinitis and nasal airway obstruction. The practice also offers VivAer® and other advanced in-office therapies designed to improve breathing and reduce dependence on medications.

"Our focus is delivering ENT care that is precise, individualized, and not driven by unnecessary intervention," said Dr. Cohen. "This expansion allows us to bring that standard of care to more patients across the South Shore."

Dr. Cohen has more than 25 years of clinical experience and has held leadership roles including Surgical Director of the Optum Day-Op Ambulatory Surgical Center of Long Island and former Chief of the Nassau Suffolk Otolaryngology Division at ProHealth/Optum. Integrative ENT is affiliated with NYU Langone Health and Northwell Health, supporting coordinated care across specialties. The practice is also affiliated with the Institute for Specialized Surgery (ISS), reflecting its alignment with high-performance surgical networks.

About Integrative Ear, Nose & Throat

Integrative Ear, Nose & Throat is a Long Island-based otolaryngology practice led by Dr. Michael S. Cohen. The practice focuses on delivering comprehensive ENT care through accurate diagnosis, conservative treatment strategies, and minimally invasive techniques.

With locations in Syosset, Port Jefferson Station, and the upcoming Lindenhurst office, Integrative ENT serves patients throughout Nassau and Suffolk County.

For more information, visit www.ENTlongisland.com or call 516-704-7004.

Media Contact

Stephanie Wuilleumier

Integrative ENT

https://www.longislandentcare.com

SOURCE Integrative Ear Nose & Throat