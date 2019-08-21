Integrative Mental Health Care Will Change Psychiatry According to Dr. James Lake

Integrative mental health care is a patient-centered, evidence-based model of care that incorporates both mainstream and CAM approaches aimed at achieving optimal well-being and treating mental health problems that takes into account each person's unique history, preferences and circumstances.

Increased Relevancy of CAM for Mental Health Care

Psychiatry as presently conceptualized and practiced fails to adequately address the core causes of mental illness. Current scientific theories do not explain the causes of mental illness and available mainstream treatments often fail to alleviate symptoms of mental illness. Growing numbers of mental healthcare providers dispute both the model of care and treatments used in contemporary psychiatry. Providers who find the status quo unacceptable are educating themselves about a variety of complementary and alternative (CAM) treatment choices and actively recommending these to their patients. A vocal grassroots movement has emerged in response to the crisis in mental health care and is demanding change.

This book is offered as a conceptual framework for solving practical problems in integrative mental health care. It covers resources and methods that will help mental healthcare providers find reliable information on CAM and know how to use it in day to day clinical encounters.

Part I chapters cover the conceptual foundations of integrative mental health care including philosophical problems and the impact of emerging paradigms in medicine and science on mental health care.

From the foreword:

"It is my hope that this work will be read and used widely by patients, their caregivers and providers. It is only by reclaiming care for the whole person - mind, body and spirit - that medicine will save itself. Thank you, Dr. Lake for holding a vision of healthcare for whole persons in the form of integrative psychiatry and for providing us with this information to help make it happen in everyday life." Wayne B. Jonas, M.D.

Executive Director, Samueli Health Programs

Former Director (1995-1999), Office of Alternative Medicine, National Institutes of Health

About James Lake MD

Dr. Lake, a leading international expert on integrative mental health care, is a Board-certified psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at University of Arizona College of Medicine. He founded and previously chaired the American Psychiatric Association's Caucus on Complementary Alternative and Integrative Medicine, has authored five textbooks on integrative mental health care and 10 concise guides on the integrative management of many common psychiatric disorders. You may contact Dr. Lake at his website http://progressivepsychiatry.com/. To learn more about Dr. Lake, please read this interview with the Psychiatric Times.

