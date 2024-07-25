Integreon Announces Early Adopter Program for Integreon i-Scan, a First-of-its-Kind Preventative Cyber Solution

i-Scan enables organizations to proactively identify sensitive data points, that if addressed could significantly reduce reputational and financial risk in the event of a cyberattack

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon, a global provider of legal, creative and business outsourced solutions and a pioneer in the cyber incident response (CIR) space, announced today the launch of an early adopter program for its latest cyber technology offering, Integreon i-Scan. This powerful and easy to implement solution scans an organization's data locations to generate a heat map detailing sensitive data and potential risk levels in the event of a cyberattack. i-Scan follows the successful development and launch of CyberHawk-AI, the industry's first machine learning (ML)-based data mining tool that speeds up the manual review process without compromising quality or contextual understanding.

"Sensitive data is ultimately what the threat actors are after in hopes of lucrative extortion," said Frank Luzsicza, Founder & CEO, Blue INK Security, a participant in the early adopter program. "Many organizations lack visibility as to where their most sensitive data is stored and what security controls are in place to protect it. i-Scan is the first solution we have seen providing that visibility and we are excited about sharing it with our clients."

As data breaches continue to rise, the exfiltration of sensitive data has increasingly been a driver of ransomware adversely impacting many businesses. Threat actors' ability to gain access to that data puts them at a significant advantage, enabling them to extort astronomical sums of money for its release. Most prevention strategies have historically addressed infrastructure security and related vulnerabilities. Integreon recognized an unaddressed need to help organizations understand and proactively manage the potential risk of their sensitive data.

All organizations, both large and small, are facing attacks and the cost associated with a breach continues to increase. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach report for 2023, organizations with fewer than 5,000 employees reported that the average impact of a data breach increased nearly 20 percent last year and the cost between $3-5 million.

i-Scan is a generative AI-based solution that scans a client's data locations to identify and map sensitive data and where it is stored. While it searches for a pre-determined set of sensitive data points, i-Scan's large language model (LLM) can easily be trained to scan for additional bespoke data points relevant to an organization. Having an outline of the internal data stored in their systems, organizations can now improve their data governance by making informed risk mitigating decisions, such as removing or further securing sensitive digital information. If threat actors are unable to find and exfiltrate high-value sensitive data, they will be left with minimal leverage to demand payment.

"We harnessed the experience of reviewing over 35 million breached documents in the past seven years and the collective experience of our cyber incident response team in the development of i-Scan," said Anshu Gupta, President of Integreon and cyber solutions business leader. "As cyber threats continue to plague businesses of all sizes, we see i-Scan as a simple yet highly effective tool to decrease the fallout from a cyberattack."

Participants in the early adopter program include key cyber stakeholders such as insurance carriers, digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) firms, managed security service providers (MSSP) and law firms. Early adopters are actively using i-Scan with their clients to assess risk exposure related to stored data to take preventative actions. Following the early adopter program, i-Scan will be widely available in September 2024.

i-Scan is available for deployment on-premises or as a cloud-based solution capable of scanning Linux and Windows computers and servers, MacOS computers, OneDrive, SharePoint and Google Drive.

About Integreon

For 25 years, Integreon has been the trusted, global provider of legal, creative and business outsourced solutions to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide round-the-clock support across a range of managed services—from legal and compliance to creative design, content delivery and administrative support—via global delivery centers on three continents. The company is recognized for technology innovation, including industry-first applications of AI-enabled solutions. Integreon is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based, middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email [email protected], visit www.integreon.com

