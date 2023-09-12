Integreon Furthers Creative Services Innovation with Launch of Creo and Opening of State-of-the-Art Design Studio in Manila

News provided by

Integreon

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Leveraging generative AI technology, Creo delivers unprecedented speed to the creation and enhancement of presentation materials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon, a trusted global provider of award-winning creative, business, and legal services, recently launched Creo, a patent-pending sophisticated generative AI tool that optimizes the creation of slides, decks and other presentation content. Additionally, Integreon has expanded its Manila delivery center with a new state-of-the-art design studio which will further enhance its graphic design, illustration, animation, podcasts, video, and production capabilities, among other creative services.

From the Latin root for "create, bring into being," Creo automates a wide range of time-consuming tasks in generating presentation materials including formatting, design editing, and image enhancement. Developed by Integreon's creative solutions team and in-house innovation team, i-Lab, this latest tool will further streamline the creation and production of strategic slides and decks.

"For 25 years, Integreon has showcased why it is a global leader in graphic design and production," said Murray Joslin, EVP of Creative and Business Solutions at Integreon. "Our clients are also leaders from highly competitive industries including consulting, investment banking, and financial services where the quality and strength of their presentation materials is their differentiator. They rely on our creative design services for high-quality, skilled resources and timely work. Creo and our newly expanded Manila design studio, further showcase our commitment to innovation, client collaboration, and investment for creative services delivery."

Located in Manila's Makati Central Business District, the Philippines has long been a strategic hub for Integreon's creative services. The opening of the design studio expands the company's capabilities, enables exceptional creative services across a range of mediums, and supports its focus on developing and identifying new and emerging visual technologies.

"Content creation and design is an area that is experiencing rapid change and is rife with opportunities for enabling technology," commented Subroto Mukerji, Integreon CEO. "The development of Creo and the opening of the Manila design studio is a direct reflection of our focus on leveraging technology and the investment we are making in the future of creative services."

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of creative, business, and legal outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance solutions. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email [email protected],
visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Integreon

Also from this source

Integreon Partners with The Contract Network Bringing a Transformational Combination of GenAI Technology and Managed Services to the Contracts Process

Integreon Partners with The Contract Network Bringing a Transformational Combination of GenAI Technology and Managed Services to the Contracts Process

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.