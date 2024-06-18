IntegriChain Acquires BridgeView Data Solutions, Creating the Pharmaceutical Industry's Best-in-Class Commercial Data Solution

Combined entity delivers the ICyte® revenue optimization platform powered by first-party data, AI-enabled data exploration, and field intelligence and alerting

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced the acquisition of BridgeView Data Solutions, the commercial data warehouse and data aggregation assets of BridgeView Life Sciences LLC (formerly Coeus Solutions). This transaction allows IntegriChain and BridgeView to offer pharmaceutical manufacturers best-in-class first- and third-party data aggregation, add AI-assisted data exploration capabilities, extend its reach through field intelligence and alerting, deliver new commercial data warehouse (CDW) offerings, and deepen its strength in commercial data strategy.

"Pharma is under pressure to improve profitability like never before," said Josh Halpern , CEO of IntegriChain. "Legacy commercial strategies and commercial decision support have resulted in an industry outlook of flat to down net revenue. To return to profitable growth, manufacturers need to connect the back and front of the house – starting with their commercial, financial, and operational data. We are thrilled to join forces with BridgeView Data Solutions to deliver the Pharma industry's first platform that meets the needs of the Pharma industry by integrating all the third-party and first-party data that drive both commercial execution and the net revenue cycle. Together, we will deliver analytics that can transform the bottom-line impact of access, affordability, patient service, channel, and field investments. For IntegriChain, this is a very synergistic sixth acquisition – and the first following our partnership with Nordic Capital – as we execute on our ambitious growth targets and help pharma manufacturers bring their science to market."

"High quality first-party data – especially first-party patient-level data – is increasingly essential to day-to-day commercial and operational execution. More and more use cases require commercial first- and third-party data to flow back into net revenue business processes, and net revenue first party data to flow forward into commercial decisioning," said Mike Zubey , CEO of BridgeView Life Sciences. "IntegriChain has established itself as an innovator in net revenue optimization. We are excited to join IntegriChain's family and platform, and to be an integral part of embedding our combined capabilities in pharma's commercial execution."

Combined Data Offerings

IntegriChain will offer BridgeView's DataBridge™ commercial data warehouse, delivering a flexible, scalable platform for data synthesis, enrichment, and application. DataBridge ingests, stores, governs, and analyzes data from heterogeneous sources, including existing databases, business applications, and industry-standard solutions. By harmonizing and enriching disparate information flows, DataBridge equips commercial stakeholders with the right insights faster through accurate ad-hoc analysis, rapid BI reporting, and advanced data science enabled by AI/ML technology. IntegriChain will provide connectivity between its ICyte net revenue optimization platform and DataBridge to drive profitable insights for manufacturers.

IntegriChain will integrate key features of BridgeView's specialty data aggregation platform into ICyte Patient Data Solutions. BridgeView's AI-powered data exploration and field intelligence and patient journey alerting – via popular CRM systems including Veeva Vault CRM Suite – perfectly complement IntegriChain's ICyte patient mastering and patient journey analytics to deliver best-in-class data aggregation to the Pharma industry.

Under terms of the agreement, IntegriChain acquired all data solutions assets of BridgeView Life Sciences, LLC. The entire Data Solutions leadership and professional team will join IntegriChain's global workforce that spans nearly 750 professionals. BridgeView customers should expect no changes or interruptions to the delivery of their solutions and servicing of their accounts. This acquisition is IntegriChain's sixth expansion and the first since entering its strategic partnership in 2023 with Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare, Pharma, and Technology.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Technology, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

