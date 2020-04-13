IntegriChain Acquires the Life Sciences Division of Cumberland, Creating the Largest Data and Business Process Platform for Market Access and Commercialization of Specialty, Precision, and Retail Pharmaceuticals

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , a leading Life Sciences data and managed services company that helps drive access to life-saving and life-changing medicines, today announced that it has acquired Cumberland's Life Science Division, a leading provider of managed services, advisory services and systems integration for contracts, pricing and revenue management. With this acquisition, IntegriChain delivers the Life Science industry's most comprehensive and scalable data and business process platform for commercialization and market access of cell and gene therapy, specialty, and retail pharmaceuticals.

"This acquisition reinforces IntegriChain's market-leading position to help manufacturers drive access and maximize their commercialization success throughout the brand life cycle, from pre-launch through growth," said IntegriChain Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Leininger . "We now deliver the industry's first and only data and managed services platform that unifies all of the critical business functions for commercialization and market access – contracts and pricing, gross-to-net, channel, and patient services – unlocking strategic payer, provider and pharmacy insights for our customers. As a result of this transaction, we are uniquely positioned to address critical therapy access challenges and ensure patients have access to specialty and precision medicines. We welcome all Cumberland Life Science consultants and professionals to our expanding global team as we continue to partner with our extensive combined customer base of more than 220 life sciences manufacturers to solve their access challenges."

"Our two organizations have collectively supported 71% of pharma launches in the last two years, including 35 first launches," said Jeff Lee, former Managing Partner of the Life Sciences Division of Cumberland and now IntegriChain Senior Vice President of Account Management and Sales. "The breadth of our industry-leading managed and advisory services combined with IntegriChain's data science expertise creates significant opportunities for our pre-commercial and emerging life sciences customers to simplify their access-related operations and ensure patients can start and stay on therapy. For larger manufacturers, our combined managed services team delivers the most scalable delivery platform in the industry, one that already supports more than 150 larger manufacturers including many of the top 20. The combination of IntegriChain's organizational depth and Cumberland Life Science's expertise with enterprise revenue management systems places us in an unmatched position to power the industry's migration to revenue management cloud solutions and targeted outsourcing of access operations. Additionally, our systems integration and technology teams are uniquely positioned to help the industry automate and streamline gross-to-net forecasting and accruals, leveraging IntegriChain's ICyte platform applications in combination with our revenue management system integration expertise."

The entire leadership and all employees of the Life Sciences Division of Cumberland team have joined IntegriChain, creating a global workforce that spans more than 350 professionals, including 120 dedicated contract operations and finance specialists and 80 advisory and systems integration consultants. IntegriChain and Cumberland Life Sciences customers should expect no changes or interruptions to the delivery of their solutions and servicing of their accounts.

This acquisition is IntegriChain's fourth expansion since entering its strategic partnership with Accel-KKR, a leading technology focused private equity firm, in 2016. Under terms of the agreement, IntegriChain acquired all assets of the Life Sciences Division of Cumberland. Moving forward, Cumberland will continue to serve the payer and provider markets by delivering healthcare advisory consulting services, technology services and outsourced managed services. Lincoln International served as IntegriChain's exclusive financial advisor and arranged debt financing in support of the transaction. Clearsight Advisors served as advisor to Cumberland on the sale of its Life Sciences division to IntegriChain.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access. More than 220 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's analytics, applications, managed services and expert advisors to power their market access operations and harness the value of their channel, patient and payer data. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

About Cumberland

Founded in 2004, Cumberland is a leading healthcare consulting and services firm providing strategic advisory consulting services, technology services and outsourced managed services solutions to clients in the payer and provider markets. The company is headquartered in Franklin, TN, with a managed services operation in Madison, WI. For more information, visit www.cumberlandcg.com.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | 610.410.8111 | [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain

Related Links

http://www.integrichain.com

