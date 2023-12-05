IntegriChain and Blue Fin Group Pharma Trade and Distribution Experts to Speak at Informa Trade & Channel Strategies

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that pharmaceutical strategy expert Bill Roth, General Manager and Managing Partner, Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company, will be the keynote speaker at Informa's Trade & Channel Strategies conference. In addition, distribution experts David Weiss, IntegriChain Vice President of Industry Solutions, and Jason Bogroff, Blue Fin Group Partner, will speak at the event. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the conference, which runs December 11 through 13 in Philadelphia.

Details of the highlighted sessions are as follows.

Monday, December 11, 2023

Keynote: The Economics of the Pharmacy and Distribution Channel

8:45 am ET

Bill Roth

In this keynote address, Roth will explore key insights on the pulse of the industry and what is seen as areas of focus of the future, including:

Economics for Access and Channel impacting new challenges with commercialization

Residual impact of the Generic Patent Cliff and how it's impacting PBMs, Retailers, Wholesalers and GPOs

Early glimpses at the Specialty Patent Cliff and a check-in on Pharmacy Benefit Biosimilars

Mix of direct and indirect distribution across the product archetypes and why direct is growing

Why Retailers aren't making money on brands and are asking pharmaceutical manufacturers to bail them out

Growth of cash pay and what that means for Access and Channel

Partnership Pavilion Panel

2:15 pm ET

Jason Bogroff, Moderator

Jeff Henderson, Vice President, Head of Global Market Access, Reimbursement and Distribution, VectivBio

Eliane Maalouf, Director of Trade and Fulfillment – Specialty Pharmacy, Mass General Brigham

John Robicsek, Assistant Vice President, Strategy, Business, and Program Development, Atrium Health

In this session, the stakeholders of the channel, including 3PL, Distribution, Pharmacy, and Manufacturers will explore areas that the industry can come together, what is needed moving forward, and opinions on overall trends in the marketplace.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Innovative Distribution Models – What Are the Alternative Paths to the Patients?

11:45 am ET

Dave Weiss

In this session, Weiss will explore how manufacturers can identify new pathways and channels in the marketplace. He'll review the growth in Generics and why pharmacies are going out of business. He also will discuss how manufacturers can gain insight on the state of direct pharmacies and evaluate if it is beneficial for a given product to return to this method.

