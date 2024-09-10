IntegriChain and Federal Compliance Solutions Experts to Speak on the Intricacies Inflation Reduction Act at MDRP Summit

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, the leading provider of pharma revenue optimization technology and insights for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that two of its pharmaceutical pricing and regulatory experts will speak at the Medicaid Drug Rebate Reporting Summit 2024, September 23 to 25 in Chicago, IL.

IRA Negotiation: Insights, Potential Implications, and Best Practices for Preparation

Tuesday, September 24 | 10:55 am – 11:35 am CT

Jeff Baab, Partner, Advisory Services, IntegriChain

Kristin Hicks, Partner, Arnold and Porter

In this session Baab and Hicks will provide their informed assessment on what the final MFPs signal about CMS discount justification. In addition, they will explore best practices for preparing for the negotiation process, including documentation and data needs. Lastly, they will share their insights on the potential market access implications both for the selected drugs and on the broader Part D market.

Taking Action on the IRA – Operationalizing the Upcoming New Rebates of the IRA and Discarded Drug Refunds

Tuesday, September 24 | 2:50 pm - 3:30 pm CT

Jake Keenan, Vice President of GP Managed Services, Federal Compliance Solutions

In this session, Keenan will explore how pharmaceutical manufacturers can start preparing for the various new rebates that are part of the Inflation Reduction Act along with the refunds due from the Discarded Drug units. This includes discussing the operational considerations in receiving, validating, and paying the new invoices. In addition Keenan will review what modifications to rebate systems and processes will be needed to be efficient and accurate in the new IRA environment.

About IntegriChain's Advisory Services

IntegriChain is a drug commercialization partner to a wide range of pharmaceutical manufacturers. From helping emerging companies plan and execute their first-time launch to supporting more than 65% of the top-50 largest manufacturers, IntegriChain's solutions and services enable manufacturers to get their therapies to the right patients at the right time. IntegriChain's Operational Consulting team offers broad operational and decision support practice areas that ensure commercialization and access strategies are put into action and deliver the expected results:

Roadmap to Launch: a proven blueprint for success in launching a new pharmaceutical product covering commercial analytics and support, compliance programs, and business and process guidance

Contracts & Pricing Consulting: from compliance and business planning to forecasting and analytics

Gross-to-Net (GTN) Consulting: includes GTN process assessment, GTN profitability assessment, and GTN modeling

ICyte Benchmarks: performance metrics based on the industry's largest data set for thousands of therapy brands in the ICyte Platform including point-of-care segmentation and contract benchmarking

About IntegriChain' Contracts & Pricing Solutions

IntegriChain's partnership with pharmaceutical manufacturers streamlines regulatory compliance – ensuring accurate government price, rebate, and chargeback management– and enables efficient process management and scalability to meet evolving industry demands.

Government Pricing. Government program blueprinting and enrollment services, methodology and policy development, and configuration of all price types leading to ongoing calculations required for pricing compliance in the Medicaid, Medicare, Public Health Service (PHS), and Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) programs

Rebate Management. Full contract administration, data validation, and rebate adjudication capabilities

Chargeback Management. A full suite of pharmaceutical chargeback data reconciliation and analytics services across commercial and government contracts such as GPO/IDN providers, 340B, and FSS

Script Management. Leveraging a robust validation engine to scrub the utilization data received from commercial and government payers

State Price Transparency Reporting. Expert awareness of the latest legislation, keeping manufacturers compliant and informed with pharma transparency reporting services

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the Pharma industry. The company's ICyte data-driven commercialization platform enables manufacturers to develop, implement, and operate sustainable growth strategies for life-changing science. Through its unique focus on data, SaaS and BPaaS technology, consulting, and outsourcing, IntegriChain helps manufacturers connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access – all the way from demand through to net revenue optimization. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Technology. IntegriChain's umbrella of companies include Blue Fin Group and Federal Compliance Solutions, and the company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

