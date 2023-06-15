IntegriChain and Knipper Team Up to Support Emerging Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Preparing for Commercialization

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, and Knipper Health, a leading healthcare solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, announced a non-exclusive joint initiative to support emerging manufacturers launching new products that need comprehensive 3PL services, order-to-cash, government pricing, and claims adjudication support.

"As emerging pharmaceutical companies plan for their first FDA approval and launch, their commercial and market access functions must accelerate from zero to one hundred overnight," said Jeff Lee, Senior Vice President of Account Management and Sales of IntegriChain. "As they rapidly morph to fully commercial organizations and stand up their contracts and pricing function and distribution logistics, they require high-touch partners like IntegriChain and Knipper. We combine the industry's largest platform for contracts and pricing services, proven implementation processes, and integrated industry and technology experts with Knipper's safe, scalable, compliant, and cost-effective services and outstanding service levels to help these innovators ensure their patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy."

"Through this partnership, we are solidifying our commitment to offering the shortest path possible for patients to the therapies they need, while arming manufacturers with resources and tools that facilitate greater efficiencies on their end," said Chris Dillon, General Manager, Knipper 3PL. "We look forward to engaging in a productive relationship with a company that plays such a crucial role in the healthcare ecosystem, enabling better patient access to medication."

ICyte Government Pricing and Rebate Management

IntegriChain delivers the largest platform for Pharma Contacts & Pricing services on its ICyte Platform. ICyte Government Pricing provides all relevant calculations required for the Medicaid, Medicare, PHS, and FSS programs. These Government Pricing services are expertly designed with robust data cleansing and standardization, automated data load process, and comprehensive and auditable control reports covering all price calculation detail. ICyte Rebate Management solutions allow pharmaceutical manufacturers to scale their payer analytics and contracting functions to meet today's complex commercial and government access challenges. From managed care to Medicaid and other governmental rebates, IntegriChain is the leading provider of claims adjudication, handling all claims payments and rebate processing.

Knipper 3PL Capabilities

Knipper 3PL has a 35-year history of warehousing and distribution experience with an impeccable record of accuracy, fulfillment, and compliance.

Knipper 3PL currently partners with many of the emerging and leading mid-tier pharmaceutical companies providing full end-to-end solutions which includes warehousing, distribution, full order to cash, chargeback processing/contract management and DSCSA solutions.

We provide a personal, consultative approach, partnering with our clients to design effective solutions. We are viewed by our clients as a true partner instead of just another vendor.

Knipper 3PL maintains a strategically located state-of-the-art warehousing facility, just twelve miles north of a UPS world hub with ambient, refrigerated, and frozen storage capacity. Our facility is maintained under strict cGMP guidelines with FDA and DEA licenses to manage Rx, devices, and controlled substances.

About Knipper

Knipper Health is a leading healthcare solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries for more than 35 years, with a focus on Sample Management and Marketing, Custom Pharmacy Solutions and 3PL services. Knipper has become the single source-provider of samples management services for many small, to large pharmaceutical customers. KnippeRx is a highly nimble, independent specialty pharmacy that serves both commercial and non-commercial needs. KnippeRx helps overcome the complex barriers to patient access by providing the shortest path from initiation of a prescription to delivery of essential therapy. Knipper 3PL provides storage and distribution of CRT, Cold Chain, Frozen, and DEA III-V products along with full order to cash, chargebacks, and contract management services.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

