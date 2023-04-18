IntegriChain and Second Sight Solutions to Team up on 340B Issue Prevention for Pharma Manufacturers

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, and Second Sight Solutions, a health technology company providing pharmaceutical manufacturers the definitive solution to transparency and compliance in the 340B Program, announced plans for a new joint initiative for 340B Drug Pricing Program duplicate discount prevention. The initiative, when implemented, will be capable of integrating 340B claims submitted by covered entities and contract pharmacies to Second Sight's 340B ESP™ platform into IntegriChain's ICyte® Script Management solution, which retrieves, validates, and reconciles all claims at scale.

"340B contract pharmacy arrangements have grown at an annual rate exceeding 25% over the past five years," said Second Sight Director Andrew Brownlee. "Pharmaceutical manufacturers have noted that these purchases present a risk of program non-compliance and are utilizing the 340B ESP platform to respond through policies that address program integrity. We believe this initiative with IntegriChain will help serve the industry by streamlining the removal of ineligible rebates identified by the 340B ESP platform."

"As an industry leader in validating and adjudicating commercial and government rebates, IntegriChain continually seeks to improve the robustness of our dispute identification on behalf of pharma manufacturers," said David Weiss , IntegriChain Vice President of Industry Solutions. "340B duplicate discounts have been a constant challenge for years, and their identification within our validations is a key to our fiduciary responsibility to our customers. Synergies between Second Sight's 340B policy and claim identification capabilities and IntegriChain's broad Script Management Solution will enable for the first time in-cycle delivery of duplication data illustrating manufacturers' potential exposure for 340B duplicate claims. We are happy to partner with Second Sight on this important work for the Pharma industry."

As the first phase of this initiative, IntegriChain and Second Sight will plan to roll out the ICyte Script Management-340 ESP integration to participating pharmaceutical manufacturers in the third quarter of 2023.

About Second Sight Solutions

Second Sight Solutions, LLC, operates the 340B ESP™ platform, an industry-leading solution that enables pharmaceutical manufacturer integrity initiatives. 340B ESP™ brings pharmaceutical manufacturers and 340B covered entities together to improve 340B program transparency and integrity via an end to end solution for defining and administering 340B policies. Visit 340besp.com or email [email protected] to learn more.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow on Twitter @IntegriChain and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, [email protected]

IntegriChain and ICyte are registered trademarks of IntegriChain, Inc. 340B ESP is a trademark of Second Sight Solutions, LLC.

SOURCE IntegriChain