IntegriChain Announces Close of Nordic Capital Majority Investment

Investment will accelerate IntegriChain's ambitious growth targets and cement its status as a leading commercialization platform for pharma manufacturers

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain today announced the close of an investment agreement whereby Nordic Capital has acquired the majority stake in IntegriChain. IntegriChain's integrated ICyte Platform helps pharma manufacturers connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug commercialization, access, and profitability. Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Pharma, acquired the majority stake from Accel-KKR, a global software private equity firm, which first invested in IntegriChain in 2016.

"Our industry's most pressing challenge is to deliver access to its life changing science while preserving enough of its net revenue to continue delivering value to its investors," said Josh Halpern , Co-Founder and CEO of IntegriChain. "IntegriChain brings together the data, technology, and talent that the industry will need to find and operationalize more profitable strategies for drug commercialization. Nordic Capital has unique experience at the crossroads of Pharma, healthcare technology, and payments technology. Their expertise and industry perspective will help us accelerate our execution on our vision, particularly our ongoing investments in the ICyte Platform and its increasingly essential net revenue applications, data, and analytics. We owe tremendous gratitude to Accel-KKR for their guidance and support as we built IntegriChain to the leader it is today and are now poised for this important next phase of our business development."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 23 billion in 140 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors."

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $19 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, London, and Mexico City. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain