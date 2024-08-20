IntegriChain Appoints Experienced High-Growth Finance Executive as CFO

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Matt Heyman as Chief Financial Officer. Heyman brings IntegriChain more than a decade of experience in corporate finance, strategy, and M&A, predominately within public and private software businesses.

"IntegriChain is poised for significant growth in the coming years as we focus on our mission – to help pharma innovators develop, implement, and operate sustainable growth strategies for life-changing science," said Josh Halpern, Co-Founder and CEO of IntegriChain. "We are thrilled to have Matt join us with his depth of experience in corporate finance and development, growing SaaS companies, and partnering with strategic investors."

"I am excited to join the IntegriChain leadership team at this pivotal moment," said Heyman. "The company has developed into a leading platform that uniquely combines data, technology, outsourcing, and consulting to address the essential challenges of drug commercialization in today's market. I look forward to helping IntegriChain execute its vision organically and inorganically as we continue to build out the ICyte Platform and arm our pharma customers with the keys they need to deliver renewed growth."

About Matt Heyman

Heyman will be responsible for IntegriChain's Global Finance and Accounting operations. He previously held numerous leadership roles at Diligent Corporation over the last eight years, most recently as the Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development. During his tenure at Diligent, revenue increased fivefold, and he led numerous strategic acquisitions. Prior to Diligent, Heyman served on the corporate development team at the SaaS business Fleetmatics (NYSE:FLTX) through a successful acquisition by Verizon. He began his career in the investment banking and management consulting industries. Heyman earned a BA degree in economics from The George Washington University.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Technology. IntegriChain's umbrella of companies include Blue Fin Group and Federal Compliance Solutions, and the company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact

