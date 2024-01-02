IntegriChain Appoints Seasoned Executive to Lead Data Business for Pharma Distribution and Patient Access

Data business resurgence prompts C-level appointment

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced the appointment of Jeff Uccello as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Data Solutions. Uccello is a seasoned pharma data executive with more than 20 years of experience across a wide range of commercialization data and analytics and business leadership roles. He will lead IntegriChain's resurging Data business, including the highly differentiated and industry-leading Channel Data solutions and the innovative Patient Access solutions as well as their integration into key ICyte Contracts & Pricing and Gross-to-Net workflows for modeling and decision-making.

"As the Pharma industry faces new headwinds in net revenue optimization, our Data solutions and analytics are more critical now than ever across all key stakeholders in commercialization and access," said IntegriChain Co-Founder and CEO, Josh Halpern. "Jeff's deep roots in commercializing pharma data solutions and analytics will be vital to the long-term growth and success of our Data business. We are thrilled to have him back as a key leader of our growing team and trusted business partner to our customers."

About Jeff Uccello, SVP and General Manager, Data Solutions
Ucello leads IntegriChain's Data Solutions organization, which delivers Channel and Patient Access data products and services to pharmaceutical manufacturers of all sizes and product archetypes. He delivers more than 20 years of experience in Pharma data, including senior leadership roles as Group Vice President, Business Development & Growth, at Komodo Health; as Head of Client Development at Trinity Life Sciences; and previously as Vice President of Customer Accounts and Distribution Sales at IntegriChain. He offers deep industry expertise in pharmacy and distribution, patient services including field reimbursement, Gross-to-Net including demand forecasting and accrual management, commercial operations and incentive compensation, as well as extensive data science experience in data quality management, master data management, data visualization, protected health information, and EDI and its use in trade relationships. Uccello earned a BS in Marketing from the University of Connecticut.

About ICyte Data Solutions
IntegriChain offers a full suite of channel data products, including:

Channel Data Solutions. Data aggregation and refinement solutions unite data sets from sales, inventory, specialty pharmacy inventory, and product returns channels while leveraging industry-leading data science and enrichment algorithms to deliver an end-to-end view of distribution.

Inventory Analytics. ICyte Inventory Analytics reports 100% of inventory in the retail channel, even in pharmacy stores and distribution centers that do not report their inventories.

Distribution Contract Management. This SaaS-based, market-proven application manages all aspects of trade partner agreements.

Channel Data Consulting Services. Based on IntegriChain pioneering the field of channel data aggregation, stewardship, and advanced analytics, the company's consulting services deliver Market Demand Analysis, Class of Trade, Downstream Inventory Analytics, Returns Forecasting, and Revenue Analytics.

Patient Data Solutions. Leveraging IntegriChain's industry-leading patient mastering and master data management technology to aggregate and ensure the accuracy and actionability of patient status data, provide more timely visibility pharmacies, and more accurately measure the impact of patient service programs on patient initiation and adherence.

Patient Analytics. delivering diagnostic patient journey insights by calibrating the datasets associated with a suite of business KPIs and analytics to reflect the uniqueness of a brand's patient access.

About IntegriChain
IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | [email protected]

