IntegriChain Appoints Seasoned Technology Leader for India Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced the appointment of Sachin Sadekar , a seasoned technology and managed services executive with significant Life Sciences experience, as Vice President and Managing Director of the company's expanding India operations. Sadekar delivers more than 25 years of technology leadership and a successful track record of scaling operations, including most recently as a Life Sciences executive for Cognizant. He will lead IntegriChain's India operations, including Engineering, Product Management, and Managed Services.

"Our India operations and talented team have greatly contributed to our rapid growth, expansion, and success during the past several years," said IntegriChain Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Leininger . "We are confident of Sachin's deep industry experience, technology insights, and experience managing very large operations. He is a strong addition to our leadership team as we continue to deliver outstanding service levels and product innovation for our customers and to rapidly scale our India business."

Prior to joining IntegriChain, Sadekar served as Associate Vice President of Life Sciences Delivery for Cognizant where he led a team of 8,000 professionals and successfully delivered digital transformation journeys including cloud migrations that leveraged data and analytics for Life Sciences manufacturers. Previously, he was Global Delivery Head at Wipro Technologies, leading a team of more than 5,000 and focused on delivering cloud technologies, analytics, automation, and digital engineering. Earlier in his career, he served at NuTech Consulting and Infosys. Sadekar was graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay and is a Certified Program Manager from Stanford University.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform of analytics, applications, managed services, and expert advisors to power their market access operations and harness the value of their channel, patient and payer data. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | 610.410.8111 | [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain