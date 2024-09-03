IntegriChain Appoints Tim Murdoch as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Continued Growth and Customer Value

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Tim Murdoch as Chief Commercial Officer. Murdoch – a seasoned enterprise technology sales and marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience at SaaS leaders such as Adobe, Salesforce, and SAP – brings a wealth of expertise in driving customer growth and adoption in companies that are transforming healthcare. Prior to joining IntegriChain, Murdoch was responsible for launching and driving the Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, creating the fastest growing vertical market at Adobe.

"IntegriChain has established itself as a market leader in commercialization and net revenue optimization for Pharma, experiencing significant customer growth and market expansion," said Josh Halpern, Co-Founder and CEO of IntegriChain. "As we accelerate our investment in our ICyte Platform and grow its adoption in larger and more complex Pharm organizations, we are thrilled to welcome a commercial leader with Tim's enterprise technology experience. The Board and I are confident in Tim's ability to build a world-class commercial organization, cultivate strong C-level relationships within the Pharma industry, and drive continued customer growth and value realization."

"This is a pivotal moment in IntegriChain's journey and ICyte's adoption, and I am excited to join the commercial leadership team and contribute to the company's ongoing success," said Murdoch. "IntegriChain is uniquely positioned to help Pharma set and execute more profitable strategies in this challenging pricing, access, and regulatory environment. I look forward to playing an integral role in advancing IntegriChain's mission and supporting the commercialization of our customers' life-changing innovative science."

Tim Murdoch will lead the Sales, Marketing, and Industry Solutions organizations at IntegriChain, driving new business development, enhancing customer relationship management, expanding market penetration, and spearheading digital transformation initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience in delivering technology solutions to the life sciences industry and global-1000 organizations, Murdoch is a seasoned commercial leader. Before joining IntegriChain, he held several key leadership roles at Adobe, most recently serving as General Manager of the Adobe Experience Cloud for North America's Healthcare and Life Sciences division. In this capacity, he led the division's strategy and operations, driving significant growth and innovation. Prior to his tenure at Adobe, Murdoch was the Regional/Area Vice President at Salesforce, where he managed strategic and enterprise account teams, delivering high-impact solutions to key clients. His career also includes various sales leadership roles at SAP, where he contributed to the company's success in the enterprise technology space. He earned a BA in Business Management and Marketing from Washington & Jefferson College.

IntegriChain is the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the Pharma industry. The company's ICyte data-driven commercialization platform enables manufacturers to develop, implement, and operate sustainable growth strategies for life-changing science. Through its unique focus on data, SaaS and BPaaS technology, consulting, and outsourcing, IntegriChain helps manufacturers connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access – all the way from demand through to net revenue optimization. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Technology. IntegriChain's umbrella of companies include Blue Fin Group and Federal Compliance Solutions, and the company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

