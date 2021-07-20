IntegriChain Bolsters Advisory and Managed Services Teams to Match Growth

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced the appointment of seasoned industry veterans to key roles to support expansion of its Advisory and Managed Services businesses. IntegriChain's Advisory practice, which offers consulting and decision support services, process and compliance support, and tailored analytics to Life Sciences Market Access teams, has added four new senior members to its Government Pricing and Channel and Patient teams. In addition, IntegriChain appointed a new leader for its rapidly growing Gross-to-Net Managed Services business.

The following seasoned additions to the IntegriChain Government Pricing Advisory practice will assist Life Sciences manufacturers of all sizes on Government Pricing readiness, compliance, pricing calculation processes and methodology development, and reporting systems.

Jessica Chung , Director, Advisory Services: Chung is a 20+-year finance professional who joins IntegriChain after nearly 15 years at Teva Pharmaceuticals in various Market Access reporting and analytics roles.

Thomas Benton , Senior Manager, Advisory Services: Benton offers nearly 10 years of experience in system implementation, compliance, finance planning & analysis, corporate strategy, and project management. He joins IntegriChain from Deloitte, where he served in the Risk & Financial Advisory life sciences practice.

Benjamin Fanelli, Senior Manager, GP Advisory: Fanelli is a 10-year veteran in Life Sciences government contracting and pricing. Prior to joining IntegriChain, he served in Government Pricing on the manufacturer side at Lupin U.S. and previously served in the Highpoint and EY consulting practices.

In addition, IntegriChain has expanded its Channel and Patient Advisory and Gross-to-Net Managed Services teams:

Samer Allabadi , Senior Director, Channel and Patient Advisory: Allabadi offers 20 years of experience in Life Sciences data and information. He joins IntegriChain from CapGemini and will partner with Trade and Patient Access teams on key data mining, analytics, and visualization projects including pharmacy segmentation, returns forecasting, retail inventory analytics, data quality audits, specialty pharmacy data strategy, and specialty pharmacy readiness.

Brittany Honeycutt , Director, Gross-to-Net Managed Services: Honeycutt and her team partner with dozens of Life Sciences innovators to deliver gross-to-net automation through the ICyte Platform – including data-driven GTN Accruals, Forecasting, and Analytics – and provide timely financial reporting and better business insights to finance teams. She has more than nine years of industry experience in gross-to-net and six years in servicing Life Sciences customers on a managed services offering at Deloitte.

"With the rapid pace of innovation in Life Sciences, there are more manufacturers commercializing new therapies than ever before," said Sarah Starr , IntegriChain's Senior Vice President of Professional Services. "In lockstep, we are rapidly growing our customer base and constantly engineering our business to proactively meet the current and future demand across all areas of Market Access. We welcome Jessica, Tom, Ben, Samer, and Brittany to our IntegriChain team, and we are eager to deploy this elite talent to partner with our customers."

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

