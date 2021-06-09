IntegriChain Co-Founders Kevin Leininger and Joshua Halpern Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Finalists in the Greater Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that the co-founders, CEO Kevin Leininger and Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy Joshua Halpern, have been named finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021 Award in the Greater Philadelphia area. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. The IntegriChain executives were selected as finalists by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 27, 2021, and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur of The Year alumni from around the world.

"We are both honored to be named finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 and to represent our terrific company and this great region," said Leininger. "Josh and I have built a company with a unique combination of world-class technologists and industry-leading subject matter experts – all of whom are deeply passionate about the impact they can have on the ability of patients to access critical therapies. We thank our team of exceptional professionals for their passion and dedication to our mission of improving patient lives, and we thank EY for this honor and their support of entrepreneurialism in Greater Philadelphia and throughout the world."

About EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Entrepreneur of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™ title. More information is available at ey.com/us/eoy. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, DFIN, SolomonEdwards Group, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Murray Devine & Company and Pepper Troutman LLP.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain