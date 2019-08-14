IntegriChain Expands Footprint in Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Sciences Commercial Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , a leading life sciences commercial data and analytics company that helps patients start therapy faster and stay on therapy longer, today announced it was recognized in two areas of Gartner's Hype Cycle for Life Sciences Commercial Operations 2019, which is available on Gartner.com . IntegriChain is included as a sample vendor for both Revenue Management and Life Sciences Commercial Analytics.

"We are excited to increase our presence in the Gartner Hype Cycle for these two critical areas of Life Sciences market access and commercial operations," said IntegriChain CEO Kevin Leininger . "Following our merger with daVIZta earlier this year, we now deliver a broad solution set of Payer data, analytics and managed services for revenue management to help life sciences manufacturers control revenue leakage, manage contract complexity, and solve the industry's gross-to-net challenges. These offerings -- along with our Distribution solutions for maximizing trade and channel investment and our Patient solutions to improve the patient journey – combine to deliver a powerful insights platform to help patients start therapy sooner and stay on therapy longer. With such an extensive and growing platform and now more than 165 Life Sciences customers -- from Big Pharma to emerging -- we're delighted to be recognized by Gartner."

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is a life sciences commercial data and analytics company that helps innovative bio/pharma manufacturers identify and remove barriers to patient therapy initiation and adherence. Our mission is to help all stakeholders in pharmaceutical access save as many patient days of therapy as possible. Our data-science-driven ICyte Platform and solutions uniquely focus on access challenges after the patient and provider commit to therapy. More than 165 life science manufacturers rely on insights delivered from IntegriChain's data, analytics, and managed services to drive strategic decision-making and on-going business management across their payers, specialty pharmacies, patient services, and distribution channel partners. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Atlanta, GA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com and our blog , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

Contact

SOURCE IntegriChain

Related Links

