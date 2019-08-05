IntegriChain Expands Revenue Analytics Collaborative of Life Sciences Business and Financial Professionals and Launches Online Community

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , a leading life sciences commercial data and analytics company that helps patients start therapy faster and stay on therapy longer, today announced it has expanded membership of the Revenue Analytics Collaborative (RAC), a networking, collaboration and benchmarking group for Life Sciences business and financial professionals that was launched in 2014. Today the RAC comprises 800 industry colleagues involved in government programs, commercial contracting, gross-to-net and trade/channel, representing more than 225 Life Sciences manufacturers. IntegriChain also announces today that it launched RACollab.org , an online community for the RAC members that includes a collaboration forum, benchmarking tools, and thought leadership events. RACollab.org and RAC events are sponsored by IntegriChain.

"The mission of the Revenue Analytics Collaborative is to facilitate timely knowledge sharing amongst Life Sciences industry colleagues," said Jennifer Sharpe , Executive Advisor for the RAC. "Together, RAC members are a powerful collective force of knowledge to help navigate today's complex industry challenges including regulatory changes, forecasting, scenario planning, contract management and analytics, and we are thrilled to see more Trade and Channel professionals join our collaborative to network and share. Our new online community gives RAC members their own home to exchange knowledge and network with their industry colleagues, further supplementing the value of our annual RAC Summit, lunch-and-learns and webinar programs."

"We are extremely proud to sponsor the RAC as it is such a unique affinity group for the professionals who ensure market access for critical therapies," said IntegriChain Co-Founder and EVP Joshua Halpern . "The RAC has been championed and expanded through the enthusiasm, commitment, and perseverance of Jen Sharpe over the last five years, first at daVIZta and now with IntegriChain. On behalf of IntegriChain, we look forward to continuing to grow the RAC, expanding membership to even more Life Sciences companies and Trade and Channel professionals as well as providing even more valuable benchmarking and thought leadership to the members."

About the RAC and the RAC Summit

Business and financial professionals from Life Sciences manufacturers spanning top-50 pharma to emerging and pre-commercial companies in the following areas are invited to join the RAC at RACollab.org :

Pricing and Contracting

Pre-Deal Analytics and Performance Monitoring

Rebate and Chargeback Management and Adjudication

Government Pricing Reporting and Analytics

GTN Channel Forecasting and Scenario Modeling

GTN Accrual and Balance Sheet Management, Reporting and Analytics

Trade and Channel

The group will hold its annual RAC Summit on October 21 in Atlanta/Buckhead this year as part of IntegriChain's Access Insights Conference. The RAC Summit includes benchmarking and topical roundtable discussions that allow members to come together to learn, share, and network. Learn more about the RAC Summit and Access Insights Conference here .

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is a life sciences commercial data and analytics company that helps innovative bio/pharma manufacturers identify and remove barriers to patient therapy initiation and adherence. Our mission is to help all stakeholders in pharmaceutical access save as many patient days of therapy as possible. Our data-science-driven ICyte Platform and solutions uniquely focus on access challenges after the patient and provider commit to therapy. More than 165 life science manufacturers rely on insights delivered from IntegriChain's data, analytics, and managed services to drive strategic decision-making and on-going business management across their payers, specialty pharmacies, patient services, and distribution channel partners. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Atlanta, GA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com and our blog , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

Contact

Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | 610.410.8111 | jennifer@sagestrat.com

SOURCE IntegriChain