IntegriChain Expert to Present Channel Benchmark Data at Informa's Trade and Channel Strategies

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that channel data expert and Vice President of Industry Solutions Dave Weiss will present the latest distributor inventory and service level benchmarks, including trend data on alternative channel design, at Informa's upcoming Trade and Channel Strategies conference. Weiss has extensive experience in channel and patient data, traditional and alternative channel design, market access, and commercialization. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the conference, which runs December 13-17, 2021, at the Hilton at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia.

Weiss' session during the conference is as follows.

Monday, December 13

The State of the Channel 2021 and the Emergence of Alternative Channel Designs

9:15 am ET

In this session, Weiss will present benchmark data on the current state of trade and distribution, including wholesale/distribution and downstream inventories and service level trends. He will also review trends in 867 data redaction and its implications on network design and data strategy. In addition, he will present alternative channel design trends and benchmarks focusing on so-called "spectail" or "specialty light" brands.

About IntegriChain's Channel Data Products

IntegriChain offers a full suite of channel data products, including:

Channel Data Aggregation: Aggregation of all channel and distribution datasets including ExFactory Sales, Distributor Inventories, Demand, and Returns to deliver the highest quality master data.

Refined Channel Data: Employs industry-leading data science and enrichment algorithms to deliver end-to-end views of product distribution. Refined Channel Data includes two datasets: National and Subnational. Both datasets offer 100% visibility to all gross and net downstream sales including both direct and indirect sales, returns to morgue, and returns to inventory.

Inventory Analytics: Manufacturers have few existing measures of the inventory held in retail stores, distribution centers, and third-party returns processors. IntegriChain Inventory Analytics reports 100% of inventory in the retail channel, even in pharmacy stores and distribution centers that do not report their inventories.

Distribution Contract Management: Distribution Contract Management is a single, auditable application for managing all aspects of trade partner agreements. Configurable trade partner scorecard functionality features payment adjudication, custom pay-for-performance metrics, payment roll forward, and top- and bottom-line functionality adjustments.

Channel Data Consulting Services: Based on IntegriChain pioneering the field of channel data aggregation, stewardship, and advanced analytics, the Channel Insights and Optimization practice delivers Market Demand Analysis, Class of Trade, Downstream Inventory Analytics, Returns Forecasting, and Revenue Analytics consulting services to Life Sciences manufacturers of all types and sizes.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

Contact

