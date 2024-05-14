IntegriChain Expert to Speak on Best Price Stacking Impacts at Informa Pricing and Contracting USA

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that regulatory and government pricing expert Jeff Baab , Vice President of Advisory Services, will speak at Informa's Pricing and Contracting USA conference. The session will focus on forecasting impacts of best price stacking. The hybrid conference runs May 21-23 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Forecasting and Contextualizing Stacking Impacts

10:35 am ET

As best price stacking has been causing great noise in the industry, this session will contextualize this movement and how to optimize a unified response. It will cover:

Stacking understanding and history

How companies are generally addressing stacking

The implications and possible downstream effects, including discussion on states asking for Inflation Reduction Act data and reviewing the 340B Program language

Program language The impact on contracting roles and decisions: customer- and contract-level stacking

About Jeff Baab

Jeff Baab is Senior Vice President of IntegriChain's Advisory Services organization. Previously, Jeff was Vice President of Life Sciences at daVIZta, which merged with IntegriChain in March 2019, where he drove thought leadership activities for the firm. He is a senior member of IntegriChain's client delivery organization and is a popular speaker at conferences on regulatory updates and trends in government pricing, state pricing transparency, and gross-to-net topics. Jeff has more than 16 years of experience in the Managed Markets industry, and he draws on his extensive compliance and commercial contracting background to best serve the needs of manufacturers -- large and small as well as retail, specialty, buy-and-bill, and precision medicine. Jeff earned a Bachelor's of Science in Finance & Economics from Penn State University.

About IntegriChain's Advisory Services

IntegriChain is a drug commercialization partner to a wide range of pharmaceutical manufacturers. From helping emerging companies plan and execute their first-time launch to supporting more than 65% of the top-50 largest manufacturers, IntegriChain's solutions and services enable manufacturers to get their therapies to the right patients at the right time. IntegriChain's Operational Consulting team offers broad operational and decision support practice areas that ensure commercialization and access strategies are put into action and deliver the expected results:

Roadmap to Launch: a proven blueprint for success in launching a new pharmaceutical product covering commercial analytics and support, compliance programs, and business and process guidance

Contracts & Pricing Consulting: from compliance and business planning to forecasting and analytics

Gross-to-Net (GTN) Consulting: includes GTN process assessment, GTN profitability assessment, and GTN modeling

ICyte Benchmarks: performance metrics based on the industry's largest data set for thousands of therapy brands in the ICyte Platform including point-of-care segmentation and contract benchmarking

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Pharma, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain