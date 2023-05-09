IntegriChain Expert to Speak on the Inflation Reduction Act at Informa's Medicaid & Government Pricing Congress

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that pharmaceutical pricing and regulatory expert and Vice President of Operational Consulting Jeff Baab will speak on the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) at Informa's Medicaid & Government Pricing Congress running May 16-18 in Washington, DC. This conference is held in conjunction with the Drug Pricing Transparency Congress , of which IntegriChain is a sponsor, and the Life Sciences Contracting & Pricing USA Conference . This session is available to attendees of all three conferences.

Updated Review and Interpretation of the Inflation Reduction Act

Wednesday, May 17, 9:45 am

James Manser, Executive Director, Government & External Affairs, Endo Pharmaceuticals

Jeff Baab, Vice President, Operational Consulting, IntegriChain

Constance Wilkinson, Member of the Firm, Epstein Becker Green

Ten months after the IRA was officially put into place, the pharma industry is still unpacking the complex and far reaching implications of these regulations. Manser, Baab, and Wilkinson will present a unique perspective on the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act by addressing policy, legal, operational, and financial implications of the main elements of the IRA. This session will help manufacturers to understand the impact on their companies and unique portfolios.

About IntegriChain's Operational Consulting Services

IntegriChain is a drug commercialization partner to a wide range of pharmaceutical manufacturers. From helping emerging companies plan and execute their first-time launch to supporting more than 65% of the top-50 largest manufacturers, IntegriChain's solutions and services enable manufacturers to get their therapies to the right patients at the right time. IntegriChain's Operational Consulting team offers four broad operational and decision support practice areas that ensure commercialization and access strategies are put into action and deliver the expected results:

Roadmap to Launch: a proven blueprint for success in launching a new pharma product covering commercial analytics and support, compliance programs, and business and process guidance

Contracts & Pricing Consulting: from compliance and business planning to forecasting and analytics

Gross-to-Net (GTN) Consulting: includes GTN process assessment, GTN profitability assessment, and GTN modeling

ICyte Benchmarks: performance metrics based on the industry's largest data set for thousands of therapy brands in the ICyte Platform including point-of-care segmentation and contract benchmarking

State Price Transparency Reporting: the industry's largest provider of a full range of services for reporting, monitoring, and compliance

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain