IntegriChain Expert to Speak on the Inflation Reduction Act at MDRP Summit

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that pharmaceutical pricing and regulatory expert and Vice President of Operational Consulting Jeff Baab will speak on the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) at the Medicaid Drug Rebate Reporting Summit 2023 , running September 18-20 in Chicago, IL.

The Challenges of Innovation: Operational and R&D Uncertainty from the IRA

Tuesday, September 19, 11:10 am

Jeff Baab, Vice President of Operational Consulting, IntegriChain

Judd Caulfield, Lead Counsel of the Oncology Business Unit, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Harmeet Dhillon, Head of Public Policy, GSK

During this session, these IRA subject matter experts will explore the ongoing and future ramifications of the Inflation Reduction Act. They will review where are in the process of operationalizing the IRA and what has happened since the most recent comment period. They will also share insights into the selection of drugs up for negotiation and why they were selected. With 80% of Pharma now reconsidering R&D of new products because of the IRA, these experts will discuss potential impacts and issues.

About IntegriChain's Operational Consulting Services

IntegriChain is a drug commercialization partner to a wide range of pharmaceutical manufacturers. From helping emerging companies plan and execute their first-time launch to supporting more than 65% of the top-50 largest manufacturers, IntegriChain's solutions and services enable manufacturers to get their therapies to the right patients at the right time. IntegriChain's Operational Consulting team offers broad operational and decision support practice areas that ensure commercialization and access strategies are put into action and deliver the expected results:

Roadmap to Launch: a proven blueprint for success in launching a new pharmaceutical product covering commercial analytics and support, compliance programs, and business and process guidance

Contracts & Pricing Consulting: from compliance and business planning to forecasting and analytics

Gross-to-Net (GTN) Consulting: includes GTN process assessment, GTN profitability assessment, and GTN modeling

ICyte Benchmarks: performance metrics based on the industry's largest data set for thousands of therapy brands in the ICyte Platform including point-of-care segmentation and contract benchmarking

State Price Transparency Reporting: the industry's largest provider of a full range of services for reporting, monitoring, and compliance

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn .

