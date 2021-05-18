IntegriChain Launches Registration for its Access Insights Conference 2021

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that registration is now open for the Access Insights Conference 2021. The Access Insights Conference will be held November 15-17, 2021, at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa. Details and registration for the conference can be found here .

"As Life Sciences continues to evolve to next-generation specialty and precision medicine, the technology supporting market access business processes and decisioning has not kept pace," said IntegriChain Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy, Josh Halpern . "Our conference focuses on data and technology strategies designed to accelerate commercialization and get patients access to therapies faster. We look forward to another successful conference in November and hope to see our customers and all market access teams in Orlando."

About the Access Insights Conference

The three-day Access Insights Conference features thought leadership, benchmarks, strategies, and tactics for data-driven patient access and therapy commercialization, including:

Executive Summit offers rich benchmark reports, best practices, & industry speakers

18 Topic Sessions by our subject matter experts, industry speakers, and ecosystem partners including:

Regulatory updates and hot takes on state pricing transparency, digitizing claim level detail, 340B , & more

, & more Best-practices integration with 3PLs and enterprise systems

A variety of manufacturer-led sessions on access data, analytics, and operations in specialty lite, corporate spinoffs, and managing portfolio expansions

Eyes on ICyte sessions covering the latest best-practice use cases for ICyte Analytics, ICyte Applications, and ecosystem integrations

Networking during extended breaks, onsite meals, and hosted evening events

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

