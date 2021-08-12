IntegriChain Named to Soaring 76 List of Fastest Growing Philadelphia Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that it has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 list of top high-growth companies. A virtual awards event will be held September 23 at 11:00 am EST. Tickets are available at www.pbj.com/events.

"We have experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, and I am especially proud of our team in 2020 and into this current year as they successfully worked 100% remotely to ensure our Life Sciences customers could continue to get their life-saving and life-changing therapies into the hands of patients," said IntegriChain CEO Kevin Leininger. "We thank the Philadelphia Business Journal for this honor, and we are proud to be headquartered in this great city and grow an outstanding team of data and analytics professionals serving Life Sciences."

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, [email protected]

SOURCE IntegriChain

Related Links

https://www.integrichain.com

