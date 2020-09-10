IntegriChain Opens Registration for Access Insights Virtual Summit

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , a leading data and managed services company helping Life Sciences manufacturers deliver access to innovative therapies that significantly improve patient lives, today announced that registration is now open for the Access Insights Virtual Summit 2020, to be held October 20 to 22, 2020. The summit includes thought leadership sessions focused on addressing key market access challenges for Life Sciences manufacturers. Details and registration for the summit can be found at https://www.integrichain.com/access-insights/ .

"The Life Sciences industry has shown its resiliency and laser focus on serving patients in need throughout the pandemic while still pressing forward on critical business strategies to overcome access barriers," said Josh Halpern , IntegriChain Co-Founder and EVP of Product and Strategy. "We are very happy to respond to popular demand and present our deep-value Access Insights sessions through a convenient, flexible virtual format this year. During the summit, we will share our data-driven insights and product vision to solve the industry's key market access challenges, including the strategic business case for unifying Market Access data and business processes, achieving data excellence by integrating channel and patient data with enterprise data and applications platforms, and the business value for creating an agile market access business. We will miss seeing all our great customers and industry colleagues in person this year, but like the industry itself, our Access Insights event is resilient and will adjust to fit the needs of the times in the best way possible for our customers."

Given travel and gathering restrictions due the pandemic, the Access Insights Virtual Summit replaces IntegriChain's annual in-person, three-day conference, attended by more than 250 market access leaders and professionals. IntegriChain expects to resume the in-person conference in October 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

