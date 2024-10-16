IntegriChain Presents Annual Customer Awards at the Access Insights Conference

Award Winners Include Organon, GSK, United Therapeutics, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Boehringer Ingelheim

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, the leading provider of pharma revenue optimization technology and insights for the pharmaceutical industry, announced the winners of its annual customer awards at the Access Insights Conference . IntegriChain presented its Revenue Optimization Maverick Award to Organon ; the Lighthouse Award for Innovation to GSK ; the Tina Patel Shining Light Award to Felecia Manning , Senior Director of Pricing and Government Programs at United Therapeutics ; the Zero to Launch Award to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ; and the ICyte Power User Award to Donna Reiss , Manager of Trade Operations for Boehringer Ingelheim .

The Access Insights Conference is co-hosted with Blue Fin Group and Federal Compliance Solutions. More than 300 pharma leaders have converged in Washington, DC, to focus on overcoming healthcare policy, economic, and business hurdles in go-to-market decisioning and net revenue optimization. Key guest speakers include some of Pharma most insightful thought leadership experts on healthcare policy, pharmacy and pharmaceutical business leadership, and industry thought leaders.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the success and vision of these pharma market access and commercialization groundbreakers," said Tim Murdoch , Chief Commercial Officer of IntegriChain. "As the industry faces regulatory and financial headwinds, these leaders are charging a path to overcome challenges and partnering on many innovations to drive excellence in commercialization and net revenue optimization."

Revenue Optimization Maverick Award: Organon

This award goes to an innovator that has embraced a data-driven platform approach to optimizing net revenue. The Organon team recognized the need for technology innovation as the industry and its challenges have evolved. Organon, a top-30 Big Pharma manufacturer, is a long-time partner to IntegriChain, already leveraging a comprehensive suite of ICyte solutions and now collaborating on new product innovation including State Pricing Transparency Reporting.

Lighthouse Award for Innovation: GSK

The Lighthouse Award for Innovation is presented to an innovator in data and analytics, strategy, and/or outsourcing for commercialization and access. As a top-10 Big Pharma manufacturer, GSK has been a long-time leader in data analytics, partnering with IntegriChain for decades. Most recently, the innovative data team in GSK Oncology successfully converted its first Oncology brand to what is today ICyte CDW and is now expanding to other brands. This solution enables GSK to drive real-time alerts to the field team, strengthen compliance measures to meet PHI security and data retention requirements, and utilize AI-enabled data operations to significantly reduce the long-term total cost of the platform.

The Tina Patel Shining Light Award: Felecia Manning, United Therapeutics

The Tina Patel Shining Light Award is presented in memory of Tina Patel, Vice President, Market Access Marketing, for Boehringer Ingelheim. Patel was a rapidly advancing and highly regarded executive in Market Access with an impressive 22-year career. She joined Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals in Finance and over the next two decades advanced throughout the organization. In her most recent executive role, Patel led the Payer Marketing, Payer Solutions, Access Solutions, and Business Innovation teams at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The Tina Patel Shining Light Award goes to a rising star in the pharmaceutical industry, embracing commercialization, innovation, and insights to drive success across contracting and pricing, market access, brand and distribution, or net revenue optimization. Manning has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in Market Access – rising through the industry to executive leadership roles. She is forward -looking, understanding how the industry is evolving and the need for innovative solutions to meet the C-suite demand for net revenue optimization.

Zero to Launch Award: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

This award is presented to an emerging pharmaceutical company that has recently launched its first product, a critical time for any emerging pharma manufacturer. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' oral drug Rezdiffra is the first of its kind to effectively target and treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in patients with significant fibrosis. This commercial breakthrough offers hope to suffering patients.

About the Access Insights Conference

The three-day Access Insights Conference features leading industry thought leaders, industry executives, benchmark data, strategies, and tactics for data-driven commercialization. The full agenda is available here.

Executive Summit. Monday afternoon features Blue Fin Group's Bill Roth as the keynote speaker on market shifts to cash pay, powerhouse expert panels that explore the flurry of healthcare policies and changing industry dynamics impacting pricing and commercialization strategy as well as the challenges that market access leaders see on the horizon.

Hot Topics. Tuesday features nearly 30 sessions, including:

Contracts, Pricing, and Reimbursement: policy interpretation of the latest from DC and the states, diving into FMV service fees, access and affordability challenges, effectuating MFP, the impact of stakeholder economics, pre-commercial decisioning, federal market access, and 340B

Channel Strategy and Patient Journey: deep dives into capitalizing on data and technology to drive optimal patient journeys, tapping into multifaceted patient data, best practices for data utilization by product archetype, assessing demand, and the latest on serialization

Net Revenue Forecasting and Planning: insights on best practices in GTN forecasting and more

New Archetype Commercialization: expertise and insights on biosims and specialty generics, orphan/rare, cell & gene, and precision medicine products

Eyes on ICyte. Wednesday explores the latest and upcoming innovation in the ICyte Platform across Contracts & Pricing, Gross-to-Net, and Data Solutions, including the new ICyte CDW, as well as AI/ML, inventory roll forward reporting, and med-ben rebate adjudication.

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

About Federal Compliance Solutions, an IntegriChain Company

FCS, founded in 2017 by Pharma industry experts, is a leading life sciences consulting firm, specialized in helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies with strategies and solutions to optimize their government pricing, contracting, and gross-to-net revenue management. FCS's accomplished team of more than 60 professionals has extensive experience in a diverse range of government programs, SPTR, contracting, GTN, and FMV matters. FCS also supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes with a wide range of day-to-day operational processes and ongoing compliance requirements through its managed services offerings, including government pricing calculating and reporting, rebate and fee services, VA support, FMV and BFSF support, and GTN forecasting and accrual management.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the Pharma industry. The company's ICyte data-driven commercialization platform enables manufacturers to develop, implement, and operate sustainable growth strategies for life-changing science. Through its unique focus on data, SaaS and BPaaS technology, consulting, and outsourcing, IntegriChain helps manufacturers connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access – all the way from demand through to net revenue optimization. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Technology. IntegriChain's umbrella of companies include Blue Fin Group and Federal Compliance Solutions, and the company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

