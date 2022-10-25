IntegriChain Presents Annual Customer Awards to Cytokinetics, Sebela, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Alkermes

Awards Presented for Market Access and Commercialization Innovation and Vision

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access, today announced its annual customer awards to innovators and visionaries in market access and commercialization. The company awards included Market Access Visionary Award to Cytokinetics, Lighthouse Award for Innovation to Sebela Pharmaceuticals, and the Patient and Channel Data Trailblazer to Boehringer Ingelheim. An individual award, the ICyte Power User Award, was presented to Jim Delaney, Senior Director, National Channel Accounts at Alkermes. The awards were presented during last week's Access Insights Conference.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the success and vision of our customers, pharma market access and commercialization groundbreakers," said Jeff Lee, IntegriChain Senior Vice President, Account Management and Sales. "We are very proud to have meaningful partnerships with our innovative customers as we continue to enhance and expand the unified ICyte data and analytics platform for data-driven commercialization and market access, and we are thrilled to highlight and honor the outstanding impact on patients being made by these outstanding companies and the critical therapies they offer."

Market Access Visionary: Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As the company prepares to launch its first product, Omecamtiv Mecarbil for heart failure, the team has embraced a data-driven and one-platform approach to support all aspects of their commercialization, including channel and patient data, gross-to-net, and contracts and pricing.

Lighthouse Award for Innovation: Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Sebela Pharmaceuticals is a US-focused, growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing gastroenterology, women's health, and dermatology prescription products. Sebela recently launched its first commercial product, SUTAB® (sodium sulfate, magnesium sulfate, and potassium chloride) tablets, the first tablet colonoscopy preparation to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in more than 10 years. The Sebela team is innovating as it ramps up its data-driven commercialization operations, embracing ICyte SaaS applications fueled by ICyte channel data aggregation, and scale the company.

Patient and Channel Data Trailblazer Award: Boehringer Ingelheim

The team at Boehringer Ingelheim has been a deeply engaged partner to IntegriChain for more than 13 years. These innovators are often the first to partner on key new capabilities in the ICyte Platform and the first to adopt ICyte solutions and provide feedback for improvement. Boehringer has been an early adopter of many of IntegriChain's solutions – including Distribution Contract Management and Specialty Pharmacy Analytics – successfully leveraging the data and applications to support new product launches.

ICyte Power User 2022: Jim Delaney, Senior Director, National Channel Accounts, Alkermes

IntegriChain named Jim Delaney, Alkermes Senior Director, National Channel Accounts, as the ICyte Power User for 2022. Delaney is a consistently engaged partner to IntegriChain on the ICyte data and analytics platform and with IntegriChain's Customer Support team, partnering on innovation and new enhancements to ICyte and improving the its reporting and analytics capabilities.

IntegriChain delivers pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access departments. We provide the strategy, data, applications, and business process infrastructure for market access and therapy commercialization. More than 400 manufacturers rely on our consulting expertise and ICyte Platform to orchestrate their commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine.

