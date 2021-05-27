IntegriChain Regulatory Experts to Speak at Informa's Medicaid and GP Congress

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that two senior Advisory experts will present at Informa's upcoming Medicaid & GP Congress . Jeff Baab , Vice President, and Rupal Patel , Senior Director, are both experts in the latest regulatory landscape affecting Contracts & Pricing teams, advising Life Sciences manufacturers of all sizes and complexity on the impacts of current and pending regulations. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the virtual conference, which runs June 8-11, 2021.

"For Life Sciences manufacturers, the regulatory landscape is muddled with numerous new rules and pending regulations that affect both their government and commercial channels as well as short- and long-term planning," said Baab. "At IntegriChain, it's our job to interpret current and pending regulatory changes -- and their impact on Contracts & Pricing teams, processes, and compliance requirements -- for hundreds of manufacturers. We look forward to these sessions to provide clarity and focus for attendees."

IntegriChain's sessions during Medicaid & GP Congress are as follows.

Current Final Rule Updates and Review

June 21, 1:15 pm

Late last year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized regulatory changes to modernize Medicaid prescription drug purchasing and propel payment innovation by providing states, private payers, and manufacturers more flexibility to enter into value-based purchasing arrangements for prescription drugs. Patel will be joined in this session by Kristie Gurley, an Associate at Covington & Burling LLP, and together they will review key aspects of the Final Rule, potential changes to the Final Rule, and the impact on manufacturers, including:

Line Extension Ruling

PBM Accumulators

Value-Based Pricing Regulations

Legal and Compliance Closing Fireside Chat

June 21, 2:00 pm

Baab will moderate an interactive discussion featuring a panel of experienced attorneys providing insight into the most pressing issues. Panelists include Meena Datta, a Partner at Sidley Austin, LLP; Stephanie Trunk, a Partner at Arent Fox; Jennifer Plitsch, a Partner at Covington & Burling: Alice Valder Curran, a Partner at Hogan Lovells; and Christopher Schott, a Partner at Latham & Watkins LLP.

About IntegriChain's Government Pricing & Compliance

Advisory Services

Experienced IntegriChain consultants advise Life Sciences manufacturers on strategic and compliance matters in the midst of an the ever-changing government and program regulations including:

Product Launch Readiness

Regulatory and Event Modeling

Federal Supply Schedule and Contract Support (FSS/VA)

Government Pricing Assessments and Restatements

State Price Transparency Reporting Advisory and Services

M&A Activity Due Diligence

Policies, Methodologies and Procedures

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

