IntegriChain Revenue Optimization Experts to Speak at Informa's Pharma/BioTech GTN Summit

Details of IntegriChain's sessions during the conference are as follows.

Revenue Analytics Collaborative Hot Topics

Monday, November 18, 4:30 - 6:00 pm ET

Jen Sharpe, VP, GTN Consulting

Sharpe will host and moderate a roundtable discussion for the members of the Revenue Analytics Collaborative , a private, anonymous network of business and financial professionals, who own, support, and analyze Commercial, Government, Gross-to-Net (GTN), and Trade/Channel data, processes, and systems in Pharma companies, as well as any interested conference attendees. Attendees can choose discussions in the following hot-topic areas, including some of the unprecedented challenges facing the industry today, to gain insights from participating industry experts and peers.

Government Impacts on GTN: IRA Part D/B Rebates, MFP & AMP Cap Removal

Coverage Gap Redesign: Successful Predictive Modeling

GTN Monthly Close: Successful Practices & Methodologies

All Things 340B : Analyzing Revenue Leakage and Tackling Contract Pharmacies

: Analyzing Revenue Leakage and Tackling Contract Pharmacies Wrangling GTN Data Sources: 3PL, Copay Vendor, ERP, Adjudication Application

Patient & Access Program Impact on GTN: Copay, Bridge, Voucher, Digital Pharmacies

Payer Pressures on GTN: Understanding Shifts in Rebates, Admin Fees , and Price Protection Protection

, and Price Protection Protection Demand and Inventory Management: Reconciling Pipeline against Sales and Demand

Product Launch: Successful GTN Roadmap to Launch

Returns: Successful Vendors, Analogs, and Methodologies

Evolution and Scalability for Clinical to Commercial Preparedness

Jen Sharpe, VP, GTN Consulting

Chris Prentiss, Chief Financial Officer, Mannkind

Tuesday, November 19, 3:45 - 5:00 pm ET

In this session, Sharpe and Prentiss will share their revenue optimization expertise for emerging Pharma companies as they prepare for commercialization. They will share their combined top-10 list for launch considerations along with operational best practices and pain points and challenges to overcome. Focusing on these younger companies, they will share how to build on the initial launch and considerations for management of additional processes and analyses – all while managing scalability in Finance departments and growing companies. Lastly, they will explore post-launch expectations in the near- and long-term.

Evaluating the Impact of Medicare Negotiation and Healthcare Policy Updates

Jeff Baab , Partner, Advisory Services, IntegriChain

Wednesday, November 20, 9:30 - 10:15 am ET

From Medicare negotiation to a new CMS Final Rule to the popping of the proverbial gross-to-net bubble, the volume and magnitude of changes impacting pricing, contracting and market access decisions continues to unfold at an unprecedented pace. In this session, Baab will explore how the multitude of market events, landmark policy decisions, and stakeholder reactions are influencing how Pharma stakeholders will continue to evolve and react and how it may impact GTN.

About IntegriChain's Advisory Services

IntegriChain is a drug commercialization partner to a wide range of pharmaceutical manufacturers. From helping emerging companies plan and execute their first-time launch to supporting more than 65% of the top-50 largest manufacturers, IntegriChain's solutions and services enable manufacturers to get their therapies to the right patients at the right time. IntegriChain's Operational Consulting team offers broad operational and decision support practice areas that ensure commercialization and access strategies are put into action and deliver the expected results:

Roadmap to Launch: a proven blueprint for success in launching a new pharmaceutical product covering commercial analytics and support, compliance programs, and business and process guidance

Contracts & Pricing Consulting: from compliance and business planning to forecasting and analytics

Gross-to-Net (GTN) Consulting: includes GTN process assessment, GTN profitability assessment, and GTN modeling

ICyte Benchmarks: performance metrics based on the industry's largest data set for thousands of therapy brands in the ICyte Platform including point-of-care segmentation and contract benchmarking

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the Pharma industry. The company's ICyte data-driven commercialization platform enables manufacturers to develop, implement, and operate sustainable growth strategies for life-changing science. Through its unique focus on data, SaaS and BPaaS technology, consulting, and outsourcing, IntegriChain helps manufacturers connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access – all the way from demand through to net revenue optimization. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Technology. IntegriChain's umbrella of companies include Blue Fin Group and Federal Compliance Solutions, and the company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

