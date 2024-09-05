IntegriChain's Access Insights Conference to Feature Powerhouse Roster of Pharma Industry Thought Leaders

Industry Conference Focused on Overcoming Healthcare Policy, Economic, and Business Hurdles in Go-to-Market Decisioning and Net Revenue Optimization

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the growing roster of Pharma industry thought leaders speaking at its annual Access Insights Conference. The conference, co-hosted with Blue Fin Group and Federal Compliance Solutions, will be held October 14-16, 2024, at The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection, in Washington, DC.

Key guest speakers include some of Pharma most insightful thought leadership experts on healthcare policy, pharmacy and pharmaceutical business leadership, and financial and industry analysts:

"The Pharma industry faces immense headwinds from new healthcare policy initiatives, crushing pricing pressures, challenging patient journeys, and the drum-beating drive from investors for net revenue optimization," said Josh Halpern, CEO of IntegriChain. "We designed our agenda and hand-picked some of the industry's greatest thinkers who will speak their mind and share their insights about how the industry can continue to bring exciting science to market and optimize their financial performance. We are immensely grateful to all of our guest speakers and we look forward to this 'can't miss' industry event."

About the Access Insights Conference

The three-day Access Insights Conference features leading industry thought leaders, industry executives, benchmark data, strategies, and tactics for data-driven commercialization. The full agenda is available here.

Executive Summit. Monday afternoon features Blue Fin Group's Bill Roth as the keynote speaker on market shifts to cash pay, powerhouse expert panels that explore the flurry of healthcare policies and changing industry dynamics impacting pricing and commercialization strategy as well as the challenges that market access leaders see on the horizon.

Hot Topics. Tuesday features nearly 30 sessions, including:

Contracts, Pricing, and Reimbursement: policy interpretation of the latest from DC and the states, diving into FMV service fees, access and affordability challenges, effectuating MFP, the impact of stakeholder economics, pre-commercial decisioning, federal market access, and 340B

Channel Strategy and Patient Journey: deep dives into capitalizing on data and technology to drive optimal patient journeys, tapping into multifaceted patient data, best practices for data utilization by product archetype, assessing demand, and the latest on serialization

Net Revenue Forecasting and Planning: insights on best practices in GTN forecasting and more

New Archetype Commercialization: expertise and insights on biosims and specialty generics, orphan/rare, cell & gene, and precision medicine products

Eyes on ICyte. Wednesday explores the latest and upcoming innovation in the ICyte Platform across Contracts & Pricing, Gross-to-Net, and Data Solutions, including the new ICyte CDW, as well as AI/ML, inventory roll forward reporting, and med-ben rebate adjudication.

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

About Federal Compliance Solutions, an IntegriChain Company

FCS, founded in 2017 by Pharma industry experts, is a leading life sciences consulting firm, specialized in helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies with strategies and solutions to optimize their government pricing, contracting, and gross-to-net revenue management. FCS's accomplished team of more than 60 professionals has extensive experience in a diverse range of government programs, SPTR, contracting, GTN, and FMV matters. FCS also supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes with a wide range of day-to-day operational processes and ongoing compliance requirements through its managed services offerings, including government pricing calculating and reporting, rebate and fee services, VA support, FMV and BFSF support, and GTN forecasting and accrual management.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is the leading provider of revenue optimization technology and insights for the Pharma industry. The company's data-driven commercialization platform enables manufacturers to develop, implement, and operate sustainable growth strategies for life-changing science. IntegriChain's unique focus on data, SaaS and BPaaS technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access – all the way from demand through to net revenue optimization. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, the patient journey and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Technology. IntegriChain's umbrella of companies include Blue Fin Group and Federal Compliance Solutions, and the company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | [email protected]

