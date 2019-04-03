INTEGRIM Announces the Acquisition of Logikia, a Canadian Provider of Accounts Payable Automation Solutions

MONTREAL, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Document automation specialist INTEGRIM is proud to announce the acquisition of Logikia, a Canadian provider of accounts payable automation solutions. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Logikia solutions operate based on industry best practices. Logikia is broadly recognized as a proven cloud-based environment designed to integrate seamlessly into many popular enterprises resource planning (ERP) systems.

Logikia's strategic market position, high performance automated document processing capabilities and undeniably innovative digital solution practices align with perfection to INTEGRIM's development criteria. Through this acquisition, INTEGRIM will be poised to grow their extensive lineup of products and services, while providing businesses with the best, most widely recognized digital document processing and financial system integration solutions in the market. The addition of specific Logikia solution components will further enable INTEGRIM to tailor offerings optimally to the varying needs of departments across all manner of organizations.

For over 26 years, INTEGRIM has worked together with clients from diverse sectors of activity, including distribution, finance, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and transport.

"In our view, Logikia represents a powerful lever for enhancing our valuation and growth strategy in both Canada and the United States. Moreover, to substantiate our presence and accelerate expansion in the US, we recently inaugurated our first American office which is located in the greater Boston area," recounts Daniel Desgagné , Chief Operating Officer with INTEGRIM.

"This acquisition broadens our skills base and adds new North American clients to our solid INTEGRIM portfolio. The move notably allows us to build on our expertise and commercial presence in digital workflow approval solutions, as well as the certified integration of multiple ERP and financial systems such as SAP, Oracle, JDE, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Syspro, and others. As a consequence, we will be even better equipped to assist our clients with their digital transformation strategies," states Marc Voyer, Chief Commercial Officer at INTEGRIM. "We are genuinely delighted and especially anxious to officially introduce proven new solutions made possible as a result of this acquisition to clients current and future."

"As Logikia products constitute an ideal complement to our existing suite of solutions, the advent of Logikia bolsters our know-how and technological capacity to aid clients in migrating to automated digital document processing," underscores André Denis, President, and founder of INTEGRIM. "Our company is henceforth equipped to provide pioneering robotic process automation (RPA) technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning for optical character recognition (OCR), new mobile applications, digital workflow approval and the Internet of Things (IoT)."

"As an entrepreneur, I regard my association with INTEGRIM as an opportunity to continue to indulge my aspirations for development, creation, and growth going forward. In acquiring Logikia, INTEGRIM consolidates their position as market leader in document automation. Clients and the market as a whole can expect to reap the benefits of an expanded portfolio of solutions backed by cutting-edge trends in technology. This is an extremely exciting period for the document automation industry," adds Jonathan Gilbert, cofounder of Logikia and new Vice President, Business Development with INTEGRIM.

Founded in 1992, INTEGRIM ranks among the leaders in document automation technology in Canada and, with the opening of an office in Manchester, New Hampshire, substantiates the company's service offering in the United States. INTEGRIM provides a comprehensive portfolio of business services and solutions, on-premise or cloud-based, such as SenSaaS! which enable companies to eliminate manual data entry and facilitate the digital processing and approval of documents through electronic solutions designed to support client IT and financial systems. These technologies provide for the automation of accounts payable, accounts receivable, payment control, sales order processing, travel and expense accounts, as well as HR contracts and files. INTEGRIM's close cooperation with clients and partners is fueled by our commitment and capacity to provide and deploy performance-oriented systems intended to support clients on their digital transformation journey. Our objective is to enhance resource efficiency in relation to document processing, reduce operating costs and drive client growth through the implementation of innovative technologies.

