Integris Composites Debuts its Concealed Response Shield System; 'Situational Armor' for Active-Shooter Responders When Seconds Count

Integris Composites, Inc., a global leader in armor protection for the world's elite military and police, says the new rapid response armor system is a first in an emerging category of Situational Armor.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a departure from a three-decade tradition of producing armor solutions for the world's elite military and law enforcement units, Integris Composites today unveiled its Concealed Response Shield System (CRSS) – a ballistic shield hidden in a cabinet that police and security professionals can unlock and grab as they race to engage an active shooter in a building or facility.

Click this link for photos and video

Cabinets would be strategically placed in schools, offices, courthouses, and other pre-designated buildings. School resource officers, sworn security personnel or patrol officers closest to the location of an ongoing active shooter event, would have a ballistic shield available, eliminating a delay in response as shields are brought to the scene, the company said.

"Protective gear nearby can give an on-premises responder a decisive edge," said Kim McNeely, director of commercial operations for Integris Composites, Inc., announcing this innovation during the 46th Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade ShowSM (SHOT Show®) in Las Vegas.

Situational Armor

McNeely said the Integris Concealed Response Shield System is the company's debut into a new category of protection called Situational Armor.

"Traditional armor has protected the police officer or warfighter as they move forward on their missions. But we are seeing the emergence of a new generation of risk where threats arise against virtually anyone, anywhere, at any time. This calls for public safety, security and resiliency planning.

By having high-level ballistic protection in the place where and when it might be needed, nearby officers can intervene during the initial moments crucial to engaging a shooter, thereby protecting victims and possibly neutralizing the threat," she explained.

Active shooter situations are often over within 10-to-15 minutes, according to the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, emphasizing the importance of a rapid response.

Integris Concealed Response Shield System

Following months of concept evaluation and product development, Integris Composites announced its CRSS, which includes the following:

Specially modified cabinets with RFID and Bluetooth locks that can be opened with an access card or Bluetooth device, such as a smartphone or portable radio.

A rapidly deployable 2.77 square foot, Level III ballistic shield, designed and manufactured by Integris.

Integris said its CRSS, available for special order, can be adapted to suit the requirements of various facilities.

Resilience and Preparedness

"The fact is that the public and private sectors are being called upon to support the physical security and resilience of our society," said Chief Commercial Officer David Cordova. "We must come together to protect facilities, venues, and public gatherings."

"Organizations like Integris, that provide armor and survivability, need to go beyond our traditional roles and ask how we can help with active shooter preparedness, explosive mitigation, school safety, protecting houses of worship, securing public gatherings – as well as top attacks from drones and brute-force vehicle ramming mitigation," Cordova added.

"We welcome you to challenge us."

For more information go to: www.integriscomposites.com.

Contact:

David Cordova

[email protected]

7044587796

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13057724

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Integris Composites, Inc.