Integris Composites Displays New Military Armor at AUSA 2024

Driving solutions in a period of unprecedented change in today's combat zones



Meet Our Global Team at Booth 2407

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after relocating its headquarters from Europe to the Washington D.C. area and changing its name to Integris Composites, the business founded 30 years ago returns tomorrow to AUSA 2024 with a global team of experts and product innovations to help protect warfighters in a period of unprecedented change and complexity.

Founded in 1994 as ARES, and later established as TenCate Advanced Armor until the name was changed last year, Integris Composites is exhibiting at AUSA, Oct. 14-16, in Booth 2407.

"We are displaying an expanding portfolio of ballistic, blast and spall limiting technology for land, sea and air operations. We're also inviting visitors to discuss emerging challenges with our experts from around the world," said David Cordova, chief commercial officer, Integris Composites, Inc. Engineers and armor designers from the global organization will be on hand to speak with guests.

Global Challenges & Multinational Resources

"In addition to personal protection and tactical vehicles, our team can share solutions being developed for watercraft and aircraft globally. We can also discuss the rapidly changing threats in combat," Cordova said.

"For example, we are all aware that militias spawned by terrorists are fielding low-cost explosives and drones that are creating unique challenges for Western allies," Cordova added.

"At Integris, we are exploring innovative defenses against advanced threats, including top-attack weapons, kamikaze drones, loitering munitions, and smart submunitions. These are just some of the factors affecting the armor and survivability sector being reshaped by advancements in design, technology, changing military needs, and international security challenges," Cordova added.

A Parade of Solutions

During AUSA, Integris is showcasing a parade of composite armor kits and personal protection plates designed, engineered and manufactured for multiple contracts with Defense Department and OEM suppliers. They include:

ESAPI & XSBI Plates

Aircraft armor

Add-on armor – Stanag level III to VI

Maritime armor

Mine/blast - ABDS

Low-profile armor systems

An Enduring Mission & New Wins

"We are proud of our accomplishments in the recent year," said Andrew Bonham, president of Integris Composites, Inc.

He said Integris has been selected as the sole supplier of armor systems by Bell Textron Inc. for the V280 Valor, the Army's platform for its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). It will replace the aging UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, providing increased speed, range and payloads.

In addition, new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters that will replace the UH-1N Huey for the Air Force incorporate armor designed and manufactured by Integris. Boeing delivered the first production aircraft in August, Bonham added.

"In the recent past, Integris armor kits were selected by Mack Defense for the M917 Heavy Dump Truck, and we are supplying armor kits for the C-130 J tactical airlifter." Integris continues to be a major provider of personal protection ballistic plates for multiple military and tactical law enforcement units, and we are especially proud of being named the leading supplier of the X-Side Ballistic Insert (XSBI) plates. Known for their lightweight design, they offer additional protection along the side of the torso, explained Bonham.

"Despite changes, our commitment to saving lives remains unchanged," said Bonham. Integris is an engineering company and the manufacturer of composite armor for land vehicles, aircraft, naval craft, protection housing for optronics and other sensitive technology and personal protection gear.

The company's scope includes the design, development, production, sales, and services of composite armor solutions worldwide. Integris' product portfolio consists of panels or ready-to-install kits made from high-strength materials like UHMWPE, aramids, ceramics and metal.

Photo:

New MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters incorporate armor designed and manufactured by Integris. DoD Photo by Samuel King, Jr. Does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

Integris has been selected as the sole supplier of armor systems by Bell Textron Inc. for the V280 Valor, the Army's platform for its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA)V-280 in flight. Photo by Danazar - Creative Commons

