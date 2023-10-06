Integris Composites Exhibits at AUSA Booth 2153, Replacing the TenCate Brand After 25 Years

New Name, a Contract for Its Latest Innovation and an Enduring Commitment to Quality

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The group that announced its game-changing Trauma Reduction Technology here last year is returning to AUSA 2023 with the announcement of its first military contract for ballistic plates using that technology, a new name for the company and a renewed commitment to quality and customer service.



"We will meet you at Booth 2153 as Integris Composites USA, Inc.," said Andrew Bonham, president. Last month Integris became the new name for TenCate Advanced Armor. Integris is exhibiting at the Association of the United States Army 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9–11.



"Visitors can examine our Cratus™ 3650 Wave ballistic plates, which incorporate the Trauma Reduction Technology we premiered at last year's AUSA conference. This year we are demonstrating the plates and other innovative composite solutions," Bonham said.



Deep Experience

"Best of all, you can meet our team and experience their unwavering commitment to customized ballistic, blast, spall and weight solutions that stretch the boundaries of existing products and standards," said David Cordova, chief commercial officer.



"Our new name, Integris, embodies a quarter-century legacy of design, engineering and manufacturing armor for personal protection as well as land, air, and naval vehicle survivability.



"We'll continue challenging current limits with fresh approaches — such as our composite optronics housings that protect the sensors inside as well as our advanced spall-liner solutions, notable for their lightness and significant cone-angle reductions," added Cordova.



The global Integris Composites organization and Integris Composites USA, Inc. are headquartered in Tysons Corner, Va.



Contact:

David Cordova, CCO

[email protected]

+1 704 458 7796



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12987875



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Integris Composites USA, Inc.