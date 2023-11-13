Integris Composites Launches Customizable Ballistic Shields and Vests at Milipol Paris

Breakthrough survivability technology puts military and police users first

PARIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Composites, the global leader in armor protection for the world's elite military and law-enforcement units, will display its new "make your own shield" concept and soft body armor vests at Milipol Paris 2023 Stand 5 F009, taking place Nov. 14–17 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

"We are presenting two innovations," said Jan Grimberg, the senior vice president of marketing and sales EMEA at Integris, "a new product line of body armor vests with our Rapid Don/Doff system that is an industry first and a new line of customizable ballistic shields."

Integris, the new name for TenCate Advanced Armour, is continuing the company's quarter-century emphasis on safety, reliability and survivability.

Make Your Own Shield Concept

The new shield line is designed to respond to law enforcement and military organizations, which frequently want designs tailored to their procedures.

"Bespoke solutions are nothing new for Integris Composites, but in the past, small-quantity, custom shield orders had to contend with the entire industry's inherent need to tailor-make molds for every version—cost prohibitive for small orders," said James Williamson, Integris Composite's sales manager for France, Spain and Portugal.

The addition of new equipment in the past year enables Integris to make shields that are specific to a customer's needs for shape, size and weight, but with a significantly shorter lead time and at a price like that of larger series. "Our new manufacturing capability reduces the nonrecurring costs (NRC) of molds. This makes one, two or a few handheld portable shields completely feasible," explained Williamson.

A Dream Capability

"This is a dream capability. Now, as a customer, you have a choice. You can buy something off the shelf from our catalog. Or you can buy a customized solution that's a lot more affordable than it was in the past," said Williamson.

Custom products are especially appealing to law enforcement and military since many units require specifications in size, weight and shape to allow active members to perform their duties with a focus on safety and durability. "They don't have to buy a million euros worth of product to get exactly what they want. They do not have to buy thousands of units to get exactly what they want. They can get exactly what they want when ordering a few units," added Williamson.

Testing New Rapid Don/Doff Vests

Throughout the show, Integris invites active members of law enforcement and the military to try on Rapid Don/Doff armor vests, which are making their public debut here.

These vests use a magnetic buckle system. "They can take it off, put it on in two seconds without losing their settings," said Stephen Jackson, regional director of Turkey, the Middle East and Africa. "This enhances safety, comfort and predictability."

Special Pride

"There is a special pride in participating in Milipol," said Grimberg. "We are a truly international company. With 25 percent of our workforce in France, we are proud to have the opportunity to display these two innovations in Paris under the banner of a new name," said Grimberg.

Integris is an engineering company and the manufacturer of composite armor for land vehicles, aircraft, naval craft, protection housing for optronics and other sensitive technology, and personal protection gear. The company's scope includes the design, development, production, sales and services of composite armor solutions. Integris' product portfolio consists of panels or ready-to-install kits made from high-strength materials like HDPE, aramids and ceramics. For more information go to: www.integriscomposites.com.

Milipol Paris 2023 is the leading event dedicated to homeland security and safety, with over 30,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors. It is presented every two years under the auspices of the French Ministry of the Interior in partnership with several governmental bodies. For more information go to: www.milipol.com.

