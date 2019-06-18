INTEGRIS Health Selects Trace® Platform by Vyne Medical to Support Consumer Financial Engagement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Medical today announced an agreement with INTEGRIS Health for implementation of its Trace® communication management platform. Oklahoma's largest not-for-profit health system will implement Trace solutions across the system's eight acute care hospitals and centralized access center.

The Trace platform encompasses voice recording, electronic faxing and image capture to automate and manage communication surrounding patient care. Data is digitized, indexed to the patient record and centralized for enterprise access and exchange. INTEGRIS will use Trace solutions to standardize and monitor key patient communication events and support its consumer financial engagement strategy.

"Trace solutions will help ensure the quality of our patient interactions prior to admission, while capturing valuable consumer insights contained in phone calls, emails, faxes and other revenue cycle communications," said Susan Garcia, Vice President of Revenue Cycle at INTEGRIS. "A digital audit trail of these interactions will support our goal of providing seamless service across all INTEGRIS facilities. It provides the objective data we were missing to better manage the entire patient encounter."

Patient access team members will use Trace software to support daily activities at INTEGRIS hospitals and its centralized access center. Associates will record scheduling, preregistration and patient financial counseling phone calls with patients. Face-to-face recording will be implemented to record in-person patient encounters in registration, financial counseling and discharge planning. The Trace Quality Assurance solution will be used to review and score recordings.

"Forward-thinking health systems are investing to optimize patient encounters and identify new opportunities to improve consumer engagement," said Lindy Benton, Vyne CEO and President. "We are excited to partner with INTEGRIS to reduce the cost of operations and improve KPIs by automating and leveraging data from these exchanges."

With admitting physicians, INTEGRIS plans to automate delivery of faxed physician orders to eliminate paper and manual processes involved with faxing. Trace voice solutions will also be used to record preadmission phone calls with physician offices. To improve communication with payers, INTEGRIS will document preauthorization inquiries via payer portals and record payer voicemails granting approval for services. Medical records faxed to health plans will also be captured, along with the date and time stamp of delivery. Proof of these exchanges will help INTEGRIS reduce claim denials and improve reimbursement.

About INTEGRIS

INTEGRIS is the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state with hospitals, rehabilitation centers, physician clinics, mental health facilities, home health and hospice services, as well as eHealth services. The organization is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region. For more information, visit integrisok.com.

About Vyne Medical

Vyne™ is the industry leader in secure health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in any form – voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne's solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience. Learn more at vynemedical.com.

Press Contact: Scott E. Rupp, 941-794-5137, scottrupp@millerrupp.com

SOURCE Vyne Medical

Related Links

http://vynemedical.com

