Integris Is New Company Name for TenCate Advanced Armour:

News provided by

Integris Composites

05 Sep, 2023, 10:01 ET

Expanding the Market for Survivability Engineering and Composite Solutions

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company that has provided the world's military and law enforcement with protective armor for 25 years has changed its name and broadened its mission. "TenCate Advanced Armour becomes Integris Composites," said CEO John W. Mercer.

For decades the firm has been a trusted partner in the design, engineering and manufacturing of survivability solutions for the world's most demanding defense contractors, including Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics and BAE Systems as well as major police agencies. Specifically, the company provides body armor plates for military and law enforcement personnel, as well as ballistic and blast protection for land vehicles, aircraft and naval vessels and antiballistic composites that also serve as structural housings for sensitive technologies such as optronics.

"In 2020 we reestablished the company as a stand-alone business. Now, I am delighted to announce we have a stand-alone identity," said Mercer, who was Executive Chairman of the Steering Committee until being named CEO in July. "Our name has changed, but not our company, nor our dedication to customers and innovation, nor our commitment to creating cutting-edge composite solutions," he added.

Integris maintains the ability to develop, test and manufacture armor solutions in its Danish, French and U.S. facilities. "We stand apart because of our ability to collaborate with and supply major contractors virtually anywhere in the world," said Jonas Holck, group vice president for strategy.

Beyond Armor
"Our goal is to engineer and manufacture cutting-edge composite solutions, in high-performance applications or high-risk environments, that meet or exceed our customers' expectations of quality, performance and value," explained D. Andrew Bonham, president of Integris Composites, Inc., the U.S. company.

"Going forward, Integris is expanding its market into other sectors where lightweight, high-performance, innovative, fit-for-purpose composite solutions can be an advantage," Bonham said.

Value Proposition
With its new name comes a recentering of the company's mission. "Integris" evokes the reasons for longstanding customer loyalty, according to Mercer. "Reliability, integrity, innovation, design-engineering, research and development. All of that is packed into our new name."

Integrity, Trust, Doing What You Say You Will Do
The name Integris was developed following a survey of employees that asked what characteristics most accurately define the business. "The answers were integrity, honesty, trust — delivering what you say you will deliver," Holck said.

Integris provides composite solutions that enhance the value of the customer's offering. "Customers know they have a partner for life. As a technical company, specialized in engineering, design, and manufacturing of high-quality composite solutions, we have a reputation for supporting long life-cycle programs — on time, on price, on quality — while creating new-generation composite solutions," explained Mercer.

"Integris stands apart because we design, engineer and produce the full range of ballistic armor and survivability solutions for personal protection; air, land and sea vehicles; and tactical technologies used by defense authorities and leading police agencies worldwide. Other firms support one or two of these needs. Integris supports all segments."

Media Contact:
Jonas Holck, Group Vice President Strategy
[email protected]
+14042930887

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12981660

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Integris Composites

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.