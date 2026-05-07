Integris Report Finds Law Firms Falling Behind Client Expectations on Technology, Security and AI Transparency

New research reveals a widening gap between how law firms manage technology and what their clients now expect

CRANBURY, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Integris, a global leader in future-ready managed AI and IT services, reveals a growing disconnect between how law firms manage technology and what clients expect, with gaps in planning, cybersecurity and AI governance putting client relationships at risk.

The Integris 2026 law firm trust in technology report is based on a survey of 416 law firm decision-makers and 600 law firm clients. The findings show that while firms recognize the importance of technology, most still struggle to plan and invest with intention. Meanwhile, clients have already moved on. They're evaluating firms not by effort but by the outcomes technology enables.

Key findings from the 2026 Integris report include:

33% of law firm decision-makers cite IT budget and roadmap issues as their top challenge.

63% report a significant email-based security breach in the past 12 months.

83% of clients say a firm's technology sophistication affects their confidence.

35% of clients have switched firms or seriously considered it due to technology or operational failures.

One-third of decision-makers cite IT budget and roadmap issues as their top challenge, with 23% pointing to high IT costs. At the same time, nearly two-thirds report experiencing a significant email-based security breach in the past year, highlighting the risks tied to poor planning and fragmented systems.

"What stands out is how many law firms agree that technology matters but still struggle to plan and budget for it," said Kyle Wewe, chief revenue officer at Integris. "Their clients aren't confused about what they want—they want secure systems, fast service and transparency around AI. The firms that can get their technology planning right will be the ones that keep those clients. The ones that can't will lose them, even if the legal work is strong."

Clients are placing increasing weight on technology performance. The report finds that clients prioritize reliability over innovation. Secure client portals and strong cybersecurity rank significantly higher than emerging tools like AI-powered research or predictive analytics. At the same time, most clients say firms should disclose when AI is used in legal work, highlighting rising expectations around transparency.

Operational failures tied to technology are already impacting retention, with more than a third of clients switching or considering switching firms over billing errors, delays, poor communication or security concerns. "The firms that will win are the ones that treat technology as a client service issue, not just an IT function," said Kyle Wewe, CRO at Integris.

Visit www.integrisit.com/lp/legal-report-2026 to gain more insights and download the full Integris 2026 report.

About Integris

Integris is an international leader in managed AI and IT services, helping small to midsize businesses securely adopt and scale modern technologies to drive digital maturity. We go beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen security and compliance, and enable real-world AI adoption that drives measurable business impact. Our goal is to transform each organization into a smarter, more efficient digital powerhouse. By aligning infrastructure, data, and governance, we help organizations translate technology adoption into measurable operational impact. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). Learn more at www.integrisit.com.

Media Contact:

Hailey Kennedy

External Communications & Social Media Manager, Integris

[email protected]

SOURCE Integris