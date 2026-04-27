Integris Announces Intent to Acquire MSP First Focus, Expanding SMB-Focused Managed Services Presence Across Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines

Future-ready managed IT services provider advances long-term growth strategy, with first international acquisition

CRANBURY, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris, a national leader in future‑ready managed AI and IT services backed by OMERS Private Equity, today announced its intent, subject to regulatory approval, to acquire First Focus, the largest managed service provider (MSP) serving small and midsize (SMB) businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The acquisition is expected to extend Integris' geographic footprint and strengthen its ability to bring enterprise-grade technology to SMB clients with growing global and cross‑border technology needs, including accelerating access to secure, scalable artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across regions.

The planned acquisition brings together two MSP organizations with a shared commitment to delivering differentiated, high‑touch, and scalable IT solutions for SMBs worldwide. First Focus serves customers throughout Australia and New Zealand and internationally, bringing deep expertise in managed IT, cybersecurity, responsibly deployed AI, alongside other emerging technologies. This international partnership will reinvent the global standard for MSPs serving the SMB market and beyond.

"This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in our long-term vision to build a truly global platform MSP focused on the needs of small and midsize businesses," said Rashaad Bajwa, chief executive officer of Integris. "As AI rapidly reshapes how organizations operate, scale, and compete, this combination allows us to accelerate our ability to deliver secure, governed AI capabilities globally—while maintaining the high-quality, people-first service our customers expect."

Marking a pivotal moment for the organization, this coming together will broaden Integris' geographic reach while advancing the company's strategic roadmap, including increased access to enhanced cybersecurity and artificial intelligence capabilities that scale securely across regions and clients.

"We see this partnership as a strong cultural and strategic fit," said Ross Sardi, chief executive officer of First Focus. "Integris brings the scale and long-term approach to help us grow our people and deliver even more value to our clients—while staying true to who we are."

Once completed, this acquisition will make Integris the largest MSP for SMBs worldwide. The expansion of resources among Integris and First Focus will enable the company to significantly improve its ability to support clients operating across multiple regions while continuing to deliver localized service and expertise.

First Focus will continue to operate with its existing leadership team and maintain its focus on client service while also pursuing its own ongoing acquisition strategy.

The companies plan to initiate integration planning following the signing of a definitive agreement, with a focus on knowledge sharing, operational alignment, and maintaining continuity for employees and clients.

About Integris

Integris is an international leader in managed AI and IT services, helping small to midsize businesses securely adopt and scale modern technologies to drive digital maturity. We go beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen security and compliance, and enable real-world AI adoption that drives measurable business impact. Our goal is to transform each organization into a smarter, more efficient digital powerhouse. By aligning infrastructure, data, and governance, we help organizations translate technology adoption into measurable operational impact. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). Learn more at www.integrisit.com.

About First Focus

First Focus is a managed service provider serving mid-market organisations across Australia and New Zealand. Founded in 2003, the company has grown to nearly 400 staff through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions and now supports more than 800 businesses with managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, software development, and support services.

About OMERS Private Equity

OMERS Private Equity manages investments globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$145.2 billion in net assets as of December 31, 2025, including approximately C$25.6 billion in net private equity investment asset exposure. The Buyout team invests across industrials, healthcare, business services and technology, deploying an evergreen capital base to partner with strong management teams and transform good companies into industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.omersprivateequity.com

Media Contact:

Hailey Kennedy

External Communications & Social Media Manager, Integris

[email protected]

SOURCE Integris