Integris Secures Placement on Inc. 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

The national MSP ranks in the top 100 companies on this year's list representing intense growth and leadership in the IT services industry

CRANBURY, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris, a national leader in future-ready managed services, today revealed its recognition by Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, on the sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list. This list encompasses the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast, including Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"Our exceptional growth over the last 12 months is a testament to our resilience and dedication to the goals we set for ourselves," said Rashaad Bajwa, founder and CEO of Integris. "As we scale, we're doubling down on what makes Integris unique – a commitment to people first, innovation, and IT operating models that enable our clients to stay competitive."

Through sustained growth and operational stability, Integris is continuing to strengthen its long‑term vision for the future. Beyond the company's own momentum, Integris is redefining what modern managed services look like by setting a higher standard for reliability, innovation, and future‑ready IT that empowers clients to thrive.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Integris

Integris is a national leader in future-ready managed services, delivering innovative solutions that drive digital maturity for small to midsize businesses. The company goes beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, refine cloud solutions, and ensure compliance—all while enhancing our client's digital capabilities. The Integris objective is to transform each organization into a smarter and faster digital powerhouse. Integris' platform is responsive, secure, and ready to meet the unique regulatory demands of the industries it serves. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). For more information, visit integrisit.com.

Media Contact:

Hailey Kennedy

External Communications & Social Media Manager, Integris

[email protected]

SOURCE Integris