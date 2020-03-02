IntegrisDesign Offers Free Game-Changing Digital Marketing Business Webinar on March 26, 2020, at 1:30 PM EDT

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John "Ken" Carroll, Co-Founder of IntegrisDesign and author of "Over The Bull," is offering a free online webinar teaching businesses critical digital marketing concepts and practical approaches to digital marketing success.

IntegrisDesign is sponsoring a free webinar hosted by Ken Carroll on March 26, 2020, at 1:30 PM EDT. This webinar is part of an ongoing passion for educating and equipping businesses on how to succeed on the Web. Registration is available at IntegrisDesign.com.

Free Digital Marketing Webinar March 26, 2020

"The Web is full of services offered by both the freelancer and "big business digital marketing" that is largely ineffective," Ken continues, "In the last two years, this fact has become more evident. Our agency spends more time today trying to convince victimized businesses the Internet is still a viable opportunity. Unfortunately, the trend for digital marketing platforms seems to be in a continual downward spiral of ambiguity. This information confuses results and presents an inaccurate representation of a given service's effectiveness.

Mr. Carroll first began educating businesses years ago when he discovered one of their partners, a 100MM organization, was harnessing some of the most renowned brands on the Web to offer a service that was proven to be ineffective. Since then, Ken has taught businesses in a classroom environment, local live events, and had written a concise ebook warning small business about the dangers of "Trojan Horse Digital Marketing Services" on the Web. The results have helped countless companies avoid snares.

The webinar is 100% free, but it is only available to the first 100 registrants. He plans on giving a special offer during the event open to attendees only.

The overarching topic for the webinar primarily addresses the holistic nature of the Web and how key components must be created in an optimized fashion to be successful on the Web. This assertion will bring into question some of the most popular, yet ineffective solutions, available on the Web today.

This webinar is a must-see for any business that is not achieving its goals on the Web or is curious if their digital marketing campaign is sufficient.

Participants can submit their website, and it will possibly be reviewed live during the webinar. Registrants also can ask questions during the event. Ken Carroll hasn't pulled a lot of punches. With a 95% customer-retention rate, this will surely be a must-attend for any business looking to understand digital marketing from a real-world perspective.

About Integris Design

Integris Design is a full-service design agency based in the Mountains of Western North Carolina. John "Ken" Carroll, Co-Founder of Integris Design has a rich history of working with some of the most well-known brands in the United States before assuming a Marketing Executive position with an automotive-related leader in the US. After receiving a coveted CEO-Of-The-Year Award, he co-founded Integris Design to give other businesses access to the same experience used for larger entities.

