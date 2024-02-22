IntegriShield Appoints Ashleigh Arnaud as New Vice President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriShield, an innovator in digital compliance and marketing solutions, announces the appointment of Ashleigh Arnaud as its new Vice President. With over a decade of experience in digital and affiliate marketing, Arnaud boasts a proven track record of building and leading successful teams that achieve exceptional results.

Arnaud demonstrably fostered enduring industry relationships and oversaw substantial growth both in the US and Internationally. Her dynamic leadership and expertise earned her an Executive Leadership position early in her career.

In 2023, Arnaud embarked on a new venture, founding Pubflow Consulting to connect businesses within the digital ecosystem. Through this role, she empowered publishers to navigate opportunities, offers, and data to fuel their growth.

"I'm thrilled to join IntegriShield, a company renowned for its dedication to excellence and innovation in the ever-evolving world of digital compliance," states Arnaud. "Together, we'll navigate this dynamic landscape, relentlessly innovate, and set new benchmarks for success in an industry fueled by progress."

As Vice President, Arnaud will spearhead all aspects of IntegriShield's business, including client services, product development, marketing, and operations. Additionally, she'll become a key member of the leadership team, contributing to setting the company's strategic direction.

"I met Ashleigh in 2021. As founding members of LinkUnite, we instantly connected on our passion to promote the women in our industries and soon realized we were also two of the few members who ran compliance programs. We are thrilled to have Ashleigh join IntegriShield and fortunate to have her strategic insight at this moment when we are rolling out so many new opportunities for brands around the globe." – Gayla Huber, IntegriShield President.

IntegriShield is a leading advocate for compliance solutions in various industries. With a focus on ethical practices and integrity, IntegriShield provides comprehensive solutions to ensure businesses maintain the highest standards of compliance.

Please reach out to Ashleigh Arnaud for more information directly at [email protected].

For more information, visit https://integrishield.com/.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashleigharnaud/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/integrishield/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/linkunite

