INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS Enters Verification Phase for Multicore DO-178C DAL A Assurance on Intel Tiger Lake

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and ANDOVER, Mass., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software and Mercury Systems (Nasdaq: MRCY) announced today that they have entered the verification phase for providing DO-178C and AC 20-193 (formerly CAST-32A) airworthiness evidence for the INTEGRITY®-178 tuMP™ safety-critical real-time operating system (RTOS) running on quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors (formerly Tiger Lake). This phase follows the successful delivery of the customer-specific Plan for Software Aspects of Certification (PSAC). The successful PSAC sets INTEGRITY-178 tuMP on the path to becoming the first operating system certified on that processor for DO-178C DAL A and multicore objectives. The first customer for the multicore Tiger Lake assurance package is a US Army aviation program of record, and other programs can adopt the same solution with reduced risk and faster time-to-deployment. Complete SOSA™ aligned development systems are available now, and production systems are expected by the end of next year.

Mercury Systems Logo Mercury’s MOSA-aligned LRU1 3U mission computer for the U.S. Army’s Aviation Mission Common Server (AMCS) based in the quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor (formerly Tiger Lake).

The FACE®-conformant INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS has been available for 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors since 2021. Mercury selected INTEGRITY-178 tuMP for its unparalleled pedigree of both airborne safety and security certifications. That pedigree includes the only civil multicore certification to DO-178C and AC 20-193/CAST-32A objectives, as well as its certified conformance to the FACE Technical Standard, its high multicore utilization, and its low cost over the full life cycle of the program.

"Mercury's MOSA-aligned safety-critical mission computers based on SOSA and FACE open standards enable seamless integration of newer, more advanced technology across all aircraft," said Roya Montakhab, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Integrated Processing Solutions at Mercury. "The Green Hills FACE-certified INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS is a critical component for our DAL A architecture and provides a low-risk path to multicore certification, which supports multiple applications through a converged architecture and speeds capability deployment."

"Green Hills Software is excited to be developing certification software life-cycle data for our unique DAL A multicore solution on the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors," said Dan O'Dowd, founder and CEO of Green Hills Software. "Whereas other companies have claimed to have a multicore certification, only INTEGRITY tuMP has passed a true DAL A civil certification to DO-178C multicore objectives."

The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software is the only operating system to be part of a successful multicore certification to DO-178C and AC 20-193/ CAST-32A objectives. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is also the only RTOS that has been used in a certification to NSA's "Raise the Bar" set of security standards for cross domain systems (CDS), and it is capable of hosting multi-level security (MLS) applications. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is a multicore RTOS with support for running a multi-threaded DAL A application across multiple processor cores in symmetric multi-processing (SMP) or bound multi-processing (BMP) configurations, as well as supporting the more basic asymmetric multi-processing (AMP). INTEGRITY-178 tuMP was the first RTOS to be certified conformant to the FACE Technical Standard, edition 3.0, and it is the only RTOS with multicore interference mitigation for all shared resources, enabling the system integrator to meet AC 20-193/CAST-32A objectives. Multicore interference happens when more than one processor core attempts simultaneous access to a shared resource, such as system memory, I/O, or the on-chip interconnect. To further ease compliance to AC 20-193, Green Hills provides bandwidth allocation and monitoring (BAM) functionality in INTEGRITY-178 tuMP that ensures that critical applications get their allocated access to shared resources in order to meet their required deadlines, significantly lowering integration and certification risk. Together, the flexible multi-processing architecture and multicore interference mitigation enable a system integrator to maximize multicore processor performance while meeting safety and security requirements.

