Integrity Advocate and Accredible Integrate Proctoring and Digital Credentialing to Protect Credential Trust

New integration connects verified online proctored exams with digital credential issuance, protecting trust from test to certification

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Integrity Advocate , a trusted online proctoring solution, and Accredible, the world's leading digital badging platform, today announced a strategic partnership to connect verified proctoring with secure digital credential issuance. The integration ensures credentials are automatically issued only to verified test takers who complete assessments without misconduct, helping programs preserve trust, defensibility, and brand integrity at scale.

Bridging the Gap Between Exam Integrity and Credential Issuance

As remote and online assessment continues to scale, credential fraud and assessment misconduct pose significant risks to program integrity and organizational reputation. While many testing and certification programs rely on proctoring or digital credentialing solutions independently, these systems are often deployed in isolation. The result is a critical gap: exams may be monitored and verified, but credentials are issued separately without a defensible, auditable link back to verified assessment participation.

The Integrity Advocate and Accredible partnership closes that gap by connecting assessment integrity directly to credential issuance. Integrity Advocate handles identity verification and ensures no exam misconduct. When a test taker passes an exam with verified human results, Accredible automatically issues secure, tamper-proof digital credentials within the program's existing Learning Management System (LMS).

"Proctoring proves integrity. Credentialing preserves it," said Brandon Smith, CEO of Integrity Advocate. "Our partnership gives programs confidence that the person who earned the credential is the same person who took the exam. Everything happens automatically with a clear audit trail, which means less work for program teams and more trust in the credentials they issue."

About Integrity Advocate

Integrity Advocate delivers modern online proctoring that protects assessment integrity through identity verification and intelligent exam monitoring. Trusted by certification bodies, training organizations, and educational institutions, Integrity Advocate supports compliance and accreditation with clear, audit-ready records, without compromising privacy or accessibility. Learn more at integrityadvocate.com .

About Accredible

Accredible is the world's leading digital badging platform, enabling education and training leaders to increase learner engagement and drive program growth. Founded in 2013, Accredible has helped issue and verify over 170 million career-advancing credentials. To learn more, visit accredible.com .

