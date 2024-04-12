Integrity Food Marketing Joins Forces with CA Ferolie to Expand East Coast Reach from Maine to Florida

Montvale, N.J., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing "a perfect fit of heritage, culture, and success," Tom Morrison, President of Integrity Food Marketing and Antony Ferolie, CEO of CA Ferolie, announce the official integration of Integrity Food Marketing and CA Ferolie.

"With nearly twenty-five years of collaboration and partnership in the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern regions, resulting in a shared portfolio of clients exceeding seventy percent, the time has come to join forces to better serve grocery, convenience stores, clubs, mass retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and alternate channel customers on behalf of our clients," states Tom Morrison.

"A perfect fit of heritage, culture, and success," Integrity Food Marketing & CA Ferolie, are officially joining forces! Post this

According to Antony Ferolie, "this marks a significant milestone, reinforcing our bond and enhancing our collective ability to deliver proven "best in class" resources and results to our esteemed clients."

Ernie Vespole will lead the integration of people, clients and resources to a unified structure, business model platform and shared services, working with the Senior Leadership Team of Integrity Food Marketing and CA Ferolie. This strategic alignment further solidifies the expansive market and channel position for the combined entity as a leading sales and marketing agency for customers, uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients in every CPG category and department.

CA Ferolie

CA Ferolie, is a fourth-generation family owned and operated agency offering super regional, national and omni channel coverage as part of CA Brands, which also includes CA Carlin and CA Fortune. The firm has led client growth and satisfaction with customized sales and marketing solutions since 1948. Integrity Food Marketing, Inc., founded in 2001, is an employee-owned Sales Agency offering coverage in the Mid-Atlantic Market, with Sales and Administrative Staff located in Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Staffed with over 400 experienced and talented associates from Maine to Florida and West to Ohio, CA Ferolie provides the customer reach and resources of larger, national companies and the personal touch and market know-how of local market experts. Building on a tradition of service excellence, the agency consistently exceeds client expectations and delivers Business Intelligence driven solutions from strategy development to product placement, from the front end through in-aisle shelving and display.

SOURCE CA Ferolie