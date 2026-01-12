Integrity Jets Follows First Year Success with Record-Breaking Second Year!

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Jets has quickly established itself as a major player in the light and midsize business jet brokerage space with a 33% year-over-year increase in business.

Integrity Jets, founded at the start of 2024 by Eric Hammer, an industry veteran with 35 years of aerospace experience including 24 years of increasing success in the business aviation sector, has strengthened its position as a leading business aircraft brokerage with 12 exclusive engagements in 2025—up from an already impressive nine commitments in its first year of operation.

With broad aircraft brokerage experience, including 10 years leading pre-owned aircraft sales for Embraer, eight years of new and pre-owned Citation and Caravan sales for Cessna, and four years as Executive Sales Director with Elliott Aviation, Hammer began his career with 11 years as a Flight Dynamics Officer with NASA's Space Shuttle program.

One of the leading authorities on Embraer aircraft and the premiere broker/consultant worldwide for the Embraer Phenom 300/300E, Hammer draws on expansive aviation experience and specific business jet expertise to deliver personalized concierge-level service to the most discriminating clients throughout and beyond the transaction lifecycle.

"Nothing is more reaffirming than to be that first call when a previous client is again searching for their go-to partner in another business aircraft transaction," Hammer said. "And that's a big part of why we have seen so much growth in such a short time – our attention to detail and relentless commitment to client success is why so many come back to Integrity Jets as their go-to partner for business aircraft transactions."

About Integrity Jets – Powered by Knowledge. Driven by Integrity.

Integrity Jets is a boutique aircraft brokerage firm located in Austin, TX; Parkland, FL; and Boise, ID. Its primary focus is to connect buyers and sellers of private aircraft, offering a comprehensive range of services that cater to the exclusive needs of each client. Buying or selling an aircraft is a complex and time-consuming process, and Integrity Jets ensures customers will experience the most stress-free, efficient, and financially beneficial transaction as possible. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and ensuring that each client's unique requirements and preferences are met with the utmost attention to detail. Visit IntegrityJets.com for more information.

