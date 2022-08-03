Integrity Laboratories, LLC Announces Monkeypox Validation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Laboratories, LLC has completed the validation for the Monkeypox virus PCR test. The test is now available for immediate order by clinicians. "We are pleased to lead the infectious diseases field once again in the timely validation and availability of this addition to the LesionDx™ menu using our laboratory developed testing algorithm," said Christian Clevenger, CEO at Integrity Laboratories.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the Monkeypox virus can be spread via direct skin-to-skin contact as well as respiratory secretions1. The possibility of transmission from those who have yet to display symptoms is still unknown, therefore timely and accurate testing remains critical. "The sensitivity for detection of the Monkeypox virus by Integrity Laboratory's assay is 10cp/uL with 100% specificity," said Clevenger. "We are pleased to provide highly accurate results for incoming specimens within 24-48 hours of receipt. Our DNA-based PCR platform uses the proprietary Intercept PCR platform to identify a growing number of viral and bacterial infectious disease targets for women's health, wound care, gastrointestinal, respiratory, and wound management."

1 https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/0509-monkeypox-transmission.html

