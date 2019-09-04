Integrity Locums Celebrates New, Modern Office in South Denver

Situated in the heart of the Arapahoe Business Park, Integrity Locums' new office space categorically captures the current company vibe with its expansive graffiti murals, its deliberate collaboration spaces, and employee favorites such as the Peloton-filled gym, a yard game zone and a large eat-in kitchen. Previously located on two separate floors, Integrity Locums team members now enjoy a single, unifying office space with floor-to-ceiling windows.

"Years ago, when my wife, Lacey, and I launched Integrity Locums, we couldn't have imagined the rate of growth that was to come," explained Tim Devereux, CEO of Integrity Locums. He continued, "We have an incredible team working hard to help organizations ensure quality patient care across the nation, and now we have an incredible office space to support the important work we do."

As a member of Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing and Largest Locum Tenens Lists, Integrity Locums has experienced extraordinary growth in 2019, adding more than 30 team members with four job opportunities available now and more than seven openings expected before the end of the year. If you're interested in joining Integrity Locums, visit ihcl.com and view our careers page for current openings or join us on September 26 at 3:30pm for our ribbon-cutting ceremony. RSVP at ihcl.rsvpify.com.

About Integrity Locums: Integrity Locums is an award-winning, full-service locum tenens staffing firm that is committed to matching high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers with healthcare facilities facing coverage challenges. In partnership with physicians, advanced practice providers, and healthcare facilities across the country, Integrity is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the exceptional care they deserve when they need it most. Visit ihcl.com for more information and connect with Integrity on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

